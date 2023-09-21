8 Movies Like A Haunting in Venice You Must See

Helmed by Kenneth Branagh. ‘A Haunting in Venice‘ is a 2023 murder mystery movie starring Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Kyle Allen, and more. The film follows the world’s greatest detective, Hercule Poirot, who lives in self-imposed exile in the world’s most affluent city. However, the air thickens with suspense as Poirot finds himself reluctantly pulled into a murder mystery. Locked in a race against time, Poirot must find the mysterious killer before he strikes again.

‘A Haunting in Venice’ is a suspenseful tale that keeps us on the edge of our seats. We once again witness the world’s greatest detective showcase his unparalleled deduction skills. Craving for more? We’ve got a bucket full of similar movies. You can watch most of these movies, similar to ‘A Haunting in Venice’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Knives Out (2019)

‘Knives Out‘ is a 2019 mind-bending murder mystery directed by Rian Johnson. The Thrombey family’s celebration turns sinister when patriarch Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) dies mysteriously. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) unravels family secrets, revealing each member as a potential suspect. ‘Knives Out‘ is a modern twist on the murder mystery, blending a clever plot, sharp dialogue, witty humor, and standout performances. Rian Johnson’s direction masterfully pays homage to the classic whodunit while adding a delightful and refreshing touch.

Detective movies often feature brilliantly sharp characters whose minds race at a thousand thoughts per second. ‘Knives Out’ and ‘The Haunting in Venice’ are no exceptions. Benoit Blanc, skillfully unearthing clues even if they’re buried a hundred feet deep, is a striking reminder of Hercule Poirot’s genius in every aspect.

7. Memento (2000)

‘Memento‘ is a mind-boggling 2000 psychological thriller helmed by Christopher Nolan. The plot tracks Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), grappling with short-term memory loss from an injury during a rescue attempt for his wife. Driven by a thirst for vengeance, he’s set on unraveling his wife’s murder. But, trapped in a loop of forgotten moments, he depends on Polaroids, notes, and body tattoos to navigate this puzzle.

Both ‘Memento’ and ‘A Haunting in Venice’ are maestros in toying with the audience’s grasp on time and reality. ‘Memento’ achieves this by revealing events in a reverse fashion, fraying the narrative in a disorienting way. On the other hand, ‘A Haunting in Venice’ employs a chilling blend of flashbacks, dream sequences, and symbolic visuals, skillfully blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s not.

6. Death on the Nile (1978)

‘Death on the Nile’ is a 1978 captivating mystery thriller directed by John Guillermin, adapted from Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel. Renowned detective Hercule Poirot (Peter Ustinov) takes center stage as he boards a Nile River cruise in Egypt. Amidst the scenic voyage, a wealthy heiress named Linnet Ridgeway (Lois Chiles) is brutally murdered. Poirot is swiftly drawn into the enigma, navigating a tangled web of motives, secrets, and a ship full of potential suspects in his quest to crack the case.

Detective Hercule Poirot, created by Agatha Christie, is the pivotal figure in both ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘A Haunting in Venice.’ In ‘Death on the Nile,’ Poirot takes the helm of a murder investigation on a Nile River cruise. Meanwhile, in ‘A Haunting in Venice,’ Poirot is lured back into the world of detective work, tasked with unraveling a murder mystery entwined with a Halloween seance.

5. Oldboy (2003)

‘Oldboy‘ is a neo-noir South Korean thriller directed by the visionary Park Chan-wook. The movie brings the audience face to face with Oh Dae-su’s (Choi Min-Sik) nightmare when he’s locked in a room for 15 years. In this bleak captivity, he’s falsely accused of his wife’s murder. But as fate would have it, he’s abruptly released, triggering an unyielding thirst for vengeance and a burning desire to uncover the unexplained reasons for his confinement.

‘Oldboy’ is an exciting roller-coaster of unexpected twists and turns, keeping the audience perched in their seats till the very end. Renowned for its gritty and somber ambiance, ‘Old Boy delves into themes of revenge, murder, and moral complexity. Likewise, ‘A Haunting in Venice’ tackles themes like trauma, murder, and the enduring psychological wounds of war.

4. Cure (1997)

‘Cure’ is a 1997 Japanese psychological thriller directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa. The film chronicles Detective Takabe (Koji Yakusho), a seasoned sleuth facing a string of mind-boggling and brutal murders. Now, here’s the twist—each culprit has the memory of a goldfish and the motive of a brick wall! As Takabe probes deeper into the case, he stumbles upon a cryptic drifter named Mamiya (Masato Hagiwara), who appears to wield a malevolent sway over people, driving them to commit these crimes.

Both ‘A Haunting in Venice’ and ‘Cure’ shine a spotlight on morally complex characters and navigate the murky waters of human morality. ‘A Haunting in Venice’ plunges into the complex psychological landscapes of its characters, portraying their struggles and moral ambiguities in the haunting backdrop of post-war Venice. Likewise, in ‘Cure,’ we encounter characters with motivations and actions that blur the lines between good and evil, challenging conventional moral beliefs.

3. Memories of Murder (2003)

‘Memories of Murder’ is a South Korean crime drama directed by the brilliant Bong Joon-ho. The story is based on true events surrounding South Korea’s initial brush with serial murders. The movie drops us in a small rural town in the 1980s, where the detective duo of Park Doo-man (Song Kang-ho) and Jo Young-goo (Kim Roi-ha) are handed the grim task of investigating a string of horrifying rapes and murders targeting young women. The film meticulously explores the mediocre investigation process of the 80s and the effect it has on detectives as they chase the sadistic serial killer. It’s both raw and haunting.

Both ‘A Haunting in Venice’ and ‘Memories of Murder’ rely heavily on supernatural undertones, shrouding the investigation in an unsettling aura. The elements of gothic storytelling, like a thunderstorm and foreboding palazzo, heighten the suspense, making us question what lurks in the shadows as both Poirot and Park Doo-man struggle to find the mystery killer.

2. Zodiac (2007)

Directed by David Fincher, ‘Zodiac‘ is a 2007 suspenseful thriller rooted in the true story of the notorious Zodiac Killer who tormented the San Francisco Bay area between the late 1960s and early 1970s. The movie follows a bunch of characters caught up in a wild investigation, like newspaper doodler Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.), David Toschi (Mark Ruffalo), and Melvin Belli (Brian Cox).

On the other hand, we have the Zodiac Killer toying with everyone, civilians, the whole shebang with cryptic letters and grisly killings. Our ragtag team of sleuths dives headfirst into the enigma, aiming to put the killer behind bars. Hercule Poirot’s quest to unravel the mystery behind Mrs. Reynolds’ impalement in a dimly lit setting mirrors the investigative efforts of Robert, Paul, and David as they strive to decipher the cryptic letters sent by the enigmatic Zodiac killer.

1. Se7en (1995)

‘Sev7n‘ takes us on a spine-chilling ride, courtesy of David Fincher’s directorial genius. In the gritty backdrop of a rain-soaked city, Detectives William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and David Mills (Brad Pitt) find themselves ingrained in an ominous case. Gruesome murders inspired by the seven deadly sins—gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, lust, and pride—unleash a haunting game of cat and mouse. As the detectives plunge deeper, a sadistic and deeply philosophical serial killer (Kevin Spacey) emerges, challenging their intellect and morality.

Both ‘Se7en’ and ‘A Haunting in Venice’ are a train ride into the shadows of human nature and morality. ‘A Haunting in Venice’ paints a psychological portrait of characters scarred by the aftermath of World War II. In a similar vein, ‘Se7en’ delves into the depths of depravity, exploring the harrowing concept of the seven deadly sins and how they reflect the moral decay within society.

