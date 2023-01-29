Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

The second season of ‘Mayor of Kingstown‘ follows Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) as he deals with the aftermath of the prison riots. In the third episode, titled ‘Five at Five,’ Mike searches for Iris, who reunites with Milo. However, iris quickly finds herself in a dark space. On the other hand, Mike is forced to deal with the fallout with Bunny following some major missteps in their plan. As a result, Mike’s plan to establish peace is at risk. If you are wondering how Mike’s plan pans out, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2 episode 3! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode, titled ‘Five at Five,’ opens with Iris explaining to Milo about the events that ensued after the prison riot. She learns that Milo is dead and looks out for her own interest. However, after Mike reveals that Milo is alive, Iris decides to return to him. After Iris convinces Milo that she has no loyalty or emotional attachment to Mike, Milo moves her to a different location. Elsewhere, Mike searches for Iris but gets no leads.

Mike meets with an FBI Agent and reveals that Iris is missing. However, Mike insists on finding her on his own. Meanwhile, Ian and Stevie execute a raid on the from run by Bunny’s grandmother. With Bunny in prison, the team is tipped about illegal drug activity happening at the dorm. When Mike learns about the raid, he is pissed as it violates his agreement with Bunny. Therefore, he asks Ian and Stevie to stand down on the drug investigation.

Mike heads to the prison to meet Deverin “Bunny” Washington, who is imprisoned following Mike’s plan to create peace in the streets. However, Bunny explains that he needs time to execute their plan. Moreover, he asks Mike to give him a release date and hold up his end of the bargain. Mike also arranges for the correctional officers to look away while Bunny and the other gang leaders exert dominance in the prison.

Elsewhere, Kyle returns to the Kingstown Police Station. He reunites with Ian and explains that he was suspended from his job as Michigan State Trooper. Kyle asks Ian to help him deal with the investigation against him following the death of his partner. However, Ian asks Kyle to remain patient but agrees to help his friend. Later, Kyle meets Mike and implores his brother to find him a job. While Mike believes Kyle needs a break, he tasks his brother with searching for leads about Iris.

Mike calls Evelyn Foley and discusses the charges against the gang leaders, including Bunny. However, Evelyn is unable to fast-track a release from them. Therefore, Mike asks Evelyn to get potential release dates for the gang leaders. Meanwhile, Mike learns that the Kingstwon prions will be renovated, which will require the shifting of some inmates. As a result, Mike starts running out of time to execute his plan.

Meanwhile, Mike tracks down Joseph, Milo’s right-hand man, and enquires about Iris’ whereabouts. However, Joseph denies knowing anything about Milo or Iris. Nonetheless, Mike follows a woman from Joseph’s bar, who is revealed to be Tatiana. Elsewhere, Joseph is tasked with integrating Iris into his line of strippers at a private bar. Tatiana helps Iris get accustomed to her new surroundings. Later, she leads Mike to the bar only to have Joseph and his men attack him. However, Mike escapes and grows convinced that Milo is behind Iris’ disappearance.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 Ending: Will Mike Free Bunny From Prison?

In the episode, Bunny and the other gang leaders start a fight in prison as a means to showcase their influence. However, the plan backfires when members of a rival gang attack Bunny. Nonetheless, Bunny is saved by members of his gang. Meanwhile, the guards refuse to intervene as instructed by Mike and turn a blind eye to the entire fiasco. Mike is preoccupied with his search for Iris and Milo. Therefore, he is completely unaware of the incident at the prison until the episode’s end.

In the end, Mike arrives at the prison and meets Bunny. He learns about the fight, and Bunny demands that Mike fast-track his release from prison. Bunny discovered that the SWAT team threatened his family, and they raided his dorm. As a result, Bunny is enraged at Mike for putting him in prison without a proper plan for his release. Moreover, with Bunny in prison, his people outside are defenseless, and the police might try to harass them.

Ultimately, Bunny believes that he must be outside the prison to protect his people. He distrusts Mike and his police squad to treat his people fairly and protect them. Moreover, the attack on him in prison also implies that he is not safe. Despite Bunny’s pleas, Mike exclaims that his hands are tied and he cannot release Bunny until Evelyn completes her part in the plan. As a result, Bunny loses faith in Mike’s entire plan and reminds his former friend that Mike owes him.

Mike instructs the correctional officer to look after Bunny and threatens to take action against anyone who harms the Crips gang leader. The episode’s ending makes it evident that Mike is running out of time, and his priority should be arranging Bunny’s release. However, Mike is investing his time in searching for Iris. Hence, Mike’s actions could blow up in his face and drastically change the power struggle currently raging in Kingstown.

