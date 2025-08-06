List of All Mel Gibson Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actor and filmmaker Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson studied acting in Australia, where he moved with his family at the age of 12. After returning to Hollywood, he quickly established himself as an action star, bagging the role of Max Rockatansky in the first three movies of the ‘Mad Max‘ film series. Mel founded his production company, Icon Entertainment, in the 1980s and showed off his talent behind the camera, making the historical genre his niche. In 1995, Mel helmed the 1995 film ‘Braveheart,’ where he stars as Scottish warrior William Wallace in the First War of Scottish Independence. The film was critically acclaimed, earning Mel both the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for his creation. Controversy erupted with his 2004 directorial ‘The Passion of the Christ,’ even though the film became a commercial success. As an actor, Mel stars in films such as ‘Ransom,’ ‘Payback,’ ‘What Women Want,’ ‘The Patriot, ‘Signs,’ and ‘Edge of Darkness.’ If you are looking for films associated with Mel Gibson on Netflix, the following list is perfect for you.

2. The Passion of the Christ (2004)

Based on the Passion in the New Testament and ‘The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ’ by Anne Catherine Emmerich, Mel Gibson’s directorial ‘The Passion of the Christ’ depicts the final 12 hours in the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Starring Jim Caviezel as Jesus Christ, the narrative chronicles how his downfall is brought forth by Judas Iscariot (Luca Lionello) betraying him and handing him over to the Roman officials. Tortured in public, much to the horror of his mother Mary (Maia Morgenstern) and his disciples, including Magdalen (Monica Bellucci), Jesus is sentenced to death by crucifixion and made to carry the cross to Golgotha himself. Stream the epic biblical drama here.

1. On the Line (2022)

Helmed by Romuald Boulanger, ‘On the Line’ stars Mel Gibson as Elvis Cooney, a popular overnight radio shock jock. While on air one night, a mysterious caller tells Elvis that he has broken into his home and kidnapped his family. To save them, the host is forced to play a live game of cat and mouse. Elvis soon discovers that the radio station is rigged with explosives, and the mystery caller demands that he jump off the building’s roof in exchange for the other lives to be spared. You can watch the thriller on Netflix.

