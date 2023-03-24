Are Micah and Paul From Love is Blind Still Together?

While there’s no denying every relationship has its fair share of ups and downs, things undeniably get a lot more complicated when there is an inadvertent added pressure of making things last. Well, at least this appears to be the case for most couples arising out of reality dating productions across the globe, including Netflix’s own ‘Love is Blind‘ ever since its premiere back in 2020. Amongst them has actually been the duo of Micah Lussier and Paul Peden (season 4) — so now, if you just wish to learn more about them as well as their current status, we’ve got the details for you.

Micah and Paul’s Love is Blind Journey

From the moment 26-year-old Micah first came across 28-year-old Paul in the pods, there were honestly sparks flying everywhere owing to their clear, caring, warm personalities shining through. The fact the conversation was easy flowing yet flirty also helped a lot, especially as they got to bond over the latter’s name (the same as the Marketing Manager’s father) and their love for traveling. In fact, once the Environmental Scientist realized they both even deemed Italy to be their favorite place, he quipped, “Listen, when we get married…,” implying it’d be perfect for their honeymoon.

As if that’s not enough, Paul soon bashfully added, “You have such a sultry voice; it’s, like, actually, hard to pay attention. Your voice is kind of like, I don’t know; it tickles my brain. It’s weird.” The truth is he did expect this experiment to have flaws before stepping into it, but then understood the sight-unseen aspect was simply incredible as it removed all other boundaries and inhibitions. However, despite his evident growing connection with Micah, the open, speed-dating concept resulted in him becoming emotionally attracted to 33-year-old Flight Attendant Amber Wilder as well.

On the flip side, Micah also ended up developing a deep bond with 31-year-old Sales Development Manager Kwame Appiah, making it a complex rectangle no one initially knew how to navigate. Each pairing thus had its own separate conversations regarding their past experiences, possible future expectations, and personal preferences to get to know one another even more intimately. Yet once Paul identified the meaning of love for him was Micah, plus she recognized it was the slow-burn romance with him that she preferred, they decided to continue on as an exclusive couple.

In other words, while Micah broke things off with Kwame upon admitting the truth as softly as possible, Paul did the same with Amber for good— neither backed down on their commitment. Hence came their engagement, with the latter proposing in his signature awkwardly sweet as well as romantic style and her accepting after dragging it out a bit to make her affection clear. The young Marketing Manager was always unquestionably going to say “yes!” but she just wanted to mess with her loving beau a little first.

“When I’m in the presence of a true love,” Paul had said, “I feel like I’m standing in the sun, and I just feel the warmth filling every inch of my body. I think that when you find somebody who makes you feel like this, you need to keep them close. So this is me asking you to stay close. Will you marry me?” To this, Micah ultimately responded she’d love to burn with him for the rest of her days before adding, “It’s going to be a zesty life that feels so fulfilled. This is probably the thing about you that makes me feel alive.”

Are Micah and Paul Still Together?

Although Micah and Paul’s initial face-to-face meeting can only be described as short and adorable since they were both literally shaking due to their feelings, it was all in a good, positive way. This much actually became evident throughout their time in the ensuing Mexico getaway as they grew emotionally, physically, as well as spiritually closer without ever going all the way in bed. But alas, trouble did soon begin brewing for them when fellow contestant Irina Solomonova admitted to her attraction toward Paul, whereas Micah’s subsequent conversations with Kwane just didn’t seem casual.

Nevertheless, from what we can tell through their social media platforms, it does appear as if Micah and Paul were able to work through their issues, walk down the aisle, and happily tie the knot. Neither of these proud Seattle, Washington, residents have actually confirmed nor denied their relationship as of writing, yet the fact they actively follow one another as well as a few family members does indicate a lot. Plus, because their match of perspectives and level of understanding has always been the biggest thing for them, it’s highly likely they merely, calmly talked out their differences to make things work.

