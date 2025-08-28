Michelle Yeoh’s ‘The Surgeon’ Starts Filming in Dublin and Wicklow in September

Ireland will soon play host to Michelle Yeoh! The production of the action movie ‘The Surgeon’ will take place in Dublin and Wicklow between September 29 and November 7 this year. Roshan Sethi will direct the movie, which he also wrote. The story follows a retired surgeon, played by Yeoh, who is abducted and forced to operate on an unknown patient. Though she is greatly outnumbered and has no apparent way of escape, her captors have overlooked her 35 years of surgical experience, which has become her greatest weapon. Her escape thus takes the shape of a brutal confrontation as she outwits and cuts down her enemies, which will be showcased in a style unlike ever before.

Yeoh most recently starred as Philippa Georgiou in the movie ‘Star Trek: Section 31,’ a spin-off of the series ‘Star Trek: Discovery.’ She has been a part of big-budget projects lately, having played Madame Morrible in ‘Wicked,’ Joyce Reynolds in ‘A Haunting in Venice,’ and Eileen “Mama” Sun in the Netflix show ‘The Brothers Sun.’ She has also lent her voice to many movies and TV shows, including ‘Ne Zha 2,’ as Lady Yin, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ as Airazor, ‘The Tiger’s Apprentice,’ as Loo, and ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,’ as Master Chow. We will next see her as Olwen, a Replicant, in the Prime Video mini-series ‘Blade Runner 2099.’

Sethi’s directorial credits include the comedy drama ‘7 Days,’ which is about a boy and girl stuck together during the COVID-19 pandemic after their uncomfortable pre-arranged date; the musical comedy ‘World’s Best,’ which follows a Mathematics expert who is obsessed with rap; and the rom-com drama ‘A Nice Indian Boy,’ about a gay couple planning the Indian wedding of their dreams. ‘The Surgeon’ is Sethi’s first action directorial, and it remains to be seen how he tackles the movie, which blends the medical genre and the action genre, considering he has served as a writer for the medical dramas ‘The Resident’ and ‘Code Black.’

Dublin served as the production base for ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners,’ ‘Transformers: The Last Knight,’ and ‘Southwest.’ Projects shot in Wicklow include ‘Abigail,’ ’65,’ and ‘Vikings.’

