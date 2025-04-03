Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Weekend Warriors’ Starts Filming on the East Coast in Late July

Mark Wahlberg is headed to the Eastern Seaboard for his next feature! The filming of the Apple TV+ sports drama ‘Weekend Warriors’ will take place on the East Coast from late July to late October this year. Stephen Chbosky wrote the screenplay and will also direct it. The movie is based on the German sports-comedy film ‘Weekend Rebels,’ based on the true story of Mirco and his son Jason von Juterzcenka. LeBron James is attached as a producer.

The plot follows Mark (Wahlberg), a truck driver who has been struggling to maintain a balance between his profession and family life. His job keeps him on the road most of the time, and his wife, Nora, has to take care of their four kids, one of whom is Jason, who is autistic. While the kid is scientifically brilliant, he has problems adapting to different social environments. So when Nora asks Mark to spend more time with Jason and connect with him, he decides to join Jason on his new plan. Which is? To choose his favorite NBA team after watching the home games at all 30 areas in the league. Knowing this will help Jason face his fears, Mark sets out with him, setting the stage for a heartwarming father-son drama.

Wahlberg is no stranger to “fatherly” roles, having played Jack Salmon, the father of the protagonist Susie Salmon, in Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lovely Bones;’ Dusty Mayron, the biological father of Megan, in the comedy movies ‘Daddy’s Home’ and ‘Daddy’s Home 2;’ Father Stuart “Stu” Long, a boxer-turned-Catholic priest, in the biographical drama ‘Father Stu;’ and Joe Bell, who walks across America to spread awareness against bullying to honor his teenage son, Jadin Bell, who took his own life for the same reason, in the biographical drama ‘Joe Bell.’ Wahlberg’s latest acting roles include Daryl in Mel Gibson’s crime-action movie ‘Flight Risk,’ which follows a pilot transporting an Air marshal and a fugitive to the latter’s trial, and Mike McKenna in Netflix’s large-scale action-comedy movie ‘The Union,’ co-starring Halle Berry.

Stephen Chbosky is a coming-of-age specialist. His most popular directorial venture is the movie ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower,’ which he based on his own novel. It follows a teenager named Charlie as he deals with new experiences in high school while coping with clinical depression and his best friend’s suicide. Chbosky also directed ‘Wonder,’ a coming-of-age drama about a kid with a facial deformity, and the musical drama ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ which follows Evan, a student with social anxiety.

The East Coast served as a filming location for many recent high-profile projects like ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ ‘It Ends with Us’ and the upcoming movie ‘Roofman,’ starring Channing Tatum.

