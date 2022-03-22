Mikey Day: Everything We Know

‘Saturday Night Live’ or ‘SNL’ is a sketch comedy variety show that has paved the way for some of the most talented people within the entertainment industry. Since its premiere in 1975, the late-night television show features sketches and other bits that parody everything under the sun. Hosted weekly by a different celebrity guest, ‘SNL’ is mainly run with the help of its amazingly talented cast, brilliant writers, and an ability to poke fun without any favoritism.

Amongst the many names that gained fame thanks to the NBC show, we have Mikey Day. The amazing actor and writer is a fan favorite with a knack for impressions and a stage presence that never fails to make the audience laugh. Day’s fanbase grew further following his appearance as the host of Netflix’s baking show ‘Is it Cake?’ So naturally, many are eager to know as much as they can about his life, on and off the screen. Well, here is everything you need to know!

Mikey Day’s Age and Background

Born on March 20, 1980, in Orange, California, Michael William Day AKA Mikey, has been involved in the world of theatre since his school days. According to Day, while studying in Panorama Elementary School, he and his best friend wrote comedy sketches in order to impress their teacher, whom both of them had a crush on.

As a student of El Modena High School, Day was actively involved in the school’s drama program. Some of his works within the high school include comedic sketches for monthly assemblies and the theme for his homecoming, titled ‘Batman.’ After high school, Day went on to study at the University of California in Los Angeles and graduated with a degree in theatre. While in college, he put on a trilogy called ‘Secure the Crown,’ which was a surreal spoof on medieval palace intrigues.

Mikey Day’s Profession

Mikey Day started his professional theatre career with Groundlings, a Los Angeles-based improvisational theater group, and got his first break in 2005 when he was cast in MTV’s ‘Wild ‘n Out.’ From this point onward, nothing could stop the UCLA alumnus. He wrote for Showtime’s ‘The Underground,’ bagged the opportunity to star in the 2009 remake of ‘Kath & Kim,’ and wrote and produced ‘Incredible Crew.’ From 2010 to 2013, Day worked on ‘The Jay Leno Show’ and ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,’ serving as the host of a TMZ parody segment.

However, Day’s biggest break came in 2013 after being hired as a writer for season 39 of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Nasim Pedrad — who had worked with Day before and was a cast member at ‘SNL’ — recommended him for the position. After flaunting his writing skills on several sketches, Mikey Day auditioned for the position of a featured player within the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast in season 42 and impressed everyone by impersonating Donald Trump Jr. and Kyle Mooney. He first appeared in the premiere episode of that season which had Margot Robbie as the host.

It was in season 42 that the famous ‘Haunted Elevator’ sketch was performed, with Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins and Day as one of the dancing skeletons. The sketch — written by Day along with Bobby Moynihan and Streeter Seidell — became so viral that a sequel animated television special ‘The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special’ was released in 2017, where Day lent his voice for the same role of the dancing skeleton.

Day was promoted to the position of repertory player within ‘SNL’ in season 44 and has carried on his legacy as a hilarious impressionist from his auditions. Some of his famous impressions apart from Donald Trump Jr. include Prince Harry, Elon Musk, John Oliver, Travis Barker, Steve King, etc. His recurring comedic characters on the show have the audience rolling in laughter every time they make an appearance.

Apart from ‘SNL,’ Day also wrote for ‘Robot Chicken’ and was a part of ‘Maya & Marty.’ Apart from appearing in the role of Thomas Jefferson, he co-wrote the screenplay of ‘Brother Nature’ with Taran Killam and Cameron Fay. You can also see Day in the 2020 movie ‘Hubie Halloween.’ Day also has multiple projects with Disney, including the sixth film in the ‘Home Alone’ franchise called ‘Home Sweet Home Alone.’ Along with Streeter Seidell, he is also working on a live-action ‘Inspector Gadget’ film and a remake of ‘SpaceCamp.’ Alongside all that, Day also showcases his hosting talent on ‘Is It Cake?‘

Mikey Day’s Partner and Son

Mikey Day is in a relationship with actress Paula Christensen. The details of this relationship are not well-known. However, the two have been together for over a decade as they seemingly got into a relationship sometime in the Fall of 2010. Paula is best known for her performances in ‘Partners’ and ‘Cannabis Moms Club,’ as well as her minor appearance in ‘Modern Family’ and ‘FBI.’ The couple welcomed their son in August of 2012. He is a proud supporter of the Argentinian football team, given that Argentina is Paula’s home country.

While Day has been quite secretive when it comes to details regarding his family, he was delighted to announce that his son had already made his screen debut thanks to ‘SNL,’ wherein he got to act the part of Day’s on-screen son in the famous sketch ‘Children’s Clothing Ad.’ In a heartwarming caption, the proud dad wrote, “He hit his mark, took direction like a pro and was professional and polite to all the hardworking people around him. Plus, dude woke his a– up at 5 AM as he had a very early call time. So very proud of this little crusher.” Now that is definitely a reason to rewatch that hilarious sketch once more!

