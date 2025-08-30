List of All Miles Teller Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Miles Teller began his acting career with short films and made his major film debut in 2010 with ‘Rabbit Hole.’ His breakthrough role came in 2014 in ‘Whiplash,’ starring alongside J. K. Simmons. In the same year, the first movie in the ‘Divergent‘ trilogy released, where Miles plays Peter Hayes. This significantly increased his global popularity, which was further aided by the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot in the following year with Miles stepping into the shoes of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic. In addition to his work on big screens, Miles also appears on television in shows such as ‘Too Old to Die Young‘ and ‘The Offer.’ If you wish to check out projects featuring Miles Teller on Netflix, the following list will help you through.

2. Spiderhead (2022)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, ‘Spiderhead’ is set in a state-of-the-art penetentiary in a near-dystopian future. Run by researcher Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), it allows prisoners to lead an unrestrained life of peace and comfort. However, they are obligated to participate in a drug testing program, wearing devices to administer controlled dosage. Every drug has an unique effect on the human mind, as inmate Jeff (Miles Teller) soon discovers. When he is given a drug that induces feelings of love along with fellow inmate Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), both initally get carried away. However, as Steve continues to push the experiment to its extremes, Jeff begins to question his emotions and things take a dangerous turn. You can stream the film based on George Saunders’ short story ‘Escape from Spiderhead’ here.

1. Thank You For Your Service (2017)

Based on journalist David Finkel’s non-fiction book of the same name, ‘Thank You For Your Service’ marks the directorial debut of Jason Hall. It stars Miles Teller as Staff Sergeant Adam Schumann, one among the many US soldiers who return home after being deployed to Iraq, and struggle to readjust to civilian life. Adam is supported by his loving wife Saskia (Haley Bennett), who is unhappy with the lack of job opportunities he has even as a veteran. While suffering from PTSD, Adam tries his best to take care of his family and fellow comrades, who look up to him as their leader. You can watch the biographical war drama on Netflix.

