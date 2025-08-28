List of All Shia LaBeouf Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actor and filmmaker Shia Saide LaBeouf made his movie debut as a child in the 1998 film ‘The Christmas Path.’ After making his breakthrough in the Disney Channel series ‘Even Stevens,’ Shia made his directorial debut while still a teenager with the short film ‘Let’s Love Hate’ in 2004. He received global stardom in 2007, starring as Sam Witwicky in the ‘Transformers‘ film series. In addition to his extensive list of movie credits, which includes the likes of ‘The Company You Keep,’ ‘Nymphomaniac,’ ‘Fury,’ and ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon,’ Shia has engaged himself in numerous public performance art projects with Finnish artist Nastja Säde Rönkkö and British artist Luke Turner since 2014. If you wish to stream films starring Shia LaBeouf on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

1. Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó and partly based on his and Kata Wéber’s play of the same name, ‘Pieces of a Woman’ follows Martha Weiss (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean Carson (Shia LaBeouf), a Boston couple who are expecting a child. They decide to have a home birth, which ends in an unimaginable tragedy and upends their lives. Over the following year, they navigate through grief and work on their fractured relationship. Martha is also forced to deal with her domineering mother, Elizabeth Weiss (Ellen Burstyn), who holds the publicly vilified midwife, Eva Woodward (Molly Parker), responsible for the tragedy. A poignant tale of love, loss, and grief, you can watch the psychological drama here.

