3 Best Chris Pine Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Born in a Hollywood family, Chris Pine began his acting career on stage before making his on-screen debut on television, with a minor role in ‘ER’ in 2003. His Hollywood breakthrough came a year later opposite Anne Hathaway in ‘The Princess Diaries 2,’ earning him recognition as a romantic comedy lead. However, it is playing James T. Kirk in the rebooted ‘Star Trek’ film series starting in 2009 that shot Chris into global stardom. It was further aided by his stepping into the shoes of Steve Trevor in the DC Extended Universe alongside Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. He has proved himself in other genres, with movies such as ‘The Finest Hours,’ ‘Outlaw King,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves‘ under his belt. In 2023, Chris made his directorial debut with ‘Poolman.’ If you are eager to explore projects featuring Chris Pine on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

3. Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (2015)

Created by David Wain and Michael Showalter, ‘Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp’ is a miniseries that serves as a prequel to the 2001 film ‘Wet Hot American Summer.’ Like the original movie, the series parodies the 1990s teen sex comedies with a chaotic group of counselors and campers getting together at Maine’s Camp Firewood in 1981. While many of the original cast return for the show, playing even younger versions of themselves at a much older age, the camp sees new additions, with characters starring Chris Pine, Jon Hamm, and Kirsten Wiig. You can watch the episodes here.

2. Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (2017)

David Wain and Michael Showalter reunited to continue their ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ franchise with ‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.’ Set in 1991, the story follows the counselors and campers reuniting after a decade, when life has taken them in different directions. When they learn that the campground will be sold off, they do everything possible to save it. Chris Pine returns in the series as Eric, the reclusive musician. Binge-watch the miniseries on Netflix.

1. Outlaw King (2018)

Co-written and directed by David Mackenzie, ‘Outlaw King’ is a retelling of the Scottish Wars of Independence that were waged in the early 1300s by Scottish king Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine). The narrative begins with Robert and his allies pledging allegiance to King Edward I of England (Stephen Dillane) and paying him homage. However, the unpopularity of his decision among the people makes Robert reconsider his position, despite marrying Edward’s goddaughter, Elizabeth de Burgh (Florence Pugh). Standing against the throne of England forces Robert into exile, but he decides to fight back with an army of outlaws. View the historical drama here.

