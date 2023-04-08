8 Movies Like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves You Must See

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is a fantasy heist film that narrates the tale of Edgin Darvis, a Bard, and his partner in crime, Barbarian Holga Kilgore, as they embark on an epic quest to claim riches and right the wrongs committed against them. Bonus points if they manage to save the world from a great evil along the way. The Bard and Barbarian duo are joined on their adventure by Paladin Xenk Yendar, a half-Elf Wild Magic Sorcerer by the name of Simon Aumar, and Doric, a Tiefling Druid.

The action comedy film features the talents of stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The film is based in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting of the world-famous Table Top Role Playing Game, ‘Dungeons & Dragons,’ which was originally created by Gary Gygax and then expanded upon by countless others throughout the last couple of decades. If this is the kind of film you enjoy watching, then we have a few recommendations that would be right up your alley. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010)

Directed by Mike Newell, ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’ follows Prince Dastan (Jake Gyllenhaal), who has come into possession of a magical dagger that can turn back time by a few minutes for the one holding it. Charged with regicide, Prince Dastan must now prove his innocence and find out the dagger’s secrets – all the while contending with assassins, shady merchants, and a rather feisty princess.

The rather obvious fantasy setting aside, ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’ is based on the eponymous video game; which isn’t all that different from ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ inspiration. Though, how you play the games is vastly different.

7. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,’ directed by Andrew Adamson, revolves around the Pevensie siblings. After reaching a house in the English countryside that is meant to keep the children away from the Blitz during World War II, Lucie Pevensie (Georgie Henley) accidentally enters the realm of Narnia, followed closely by her elder brothers and sisters – Peter (William Moseley), Edmund (Skandar Keynes) and Susan (Anna Popplewell).

With guidance from Aslan (Liam Neeson), a talking lion, the four children soon become part of a struggle against the forces of the White Witch (Tilda Swinton) in order to save all of Narnia. The overarching storyline that slowly reveals itself to the Pevensies is similar to ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,’ where Davis’s party only sets out to retrieve an artifact but end up learning that their actions will impact the entire world.

6. Labyrinth (1986)

‘Labyrinth’ is a fantasy musical directed by Jim Henson. It centers around Sarah Williams (Jennifer Connelly) and her attempt to find her way through a magical labyrinth within 13 hours, for failing to do so would result in her younger brother being turned into a goblin forever by Jareth, the Goblin King (David Bowie).

A lesson in “be careful what you wish for” the film uses a lot of practical effects and props to bring forth the fantasy elements. And the Goblin King’s whimsical and imposing demeanor will remind fans of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ of Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant), the Big Bad Evil Guy (or BBEG) in the film.

5. The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Directed by Rob Minkoff, ‘The Forbidden Kingdom’ follows Jason Tripitikas (Michael Anarano) as he is thrust into a world of martial arts and magic in Ancient China. Tasked with the responsibility of returning Sun Wukong’s staff back to him, Jason is joined by Lu Yan (Jackie Chan) and the Silent Monk (Jet Li) on his journey.

‘The Forbidden Kingdom’ chalks out every Dungeons and Dragons’ players wish to experience the game first-hand; Jason’s entourage being attacked by the Jade Warlord’s army at every turn reminds the audience of Forge Fitzwilliam’s army trying to stop Edgin and his band of misfit adventurers.

4. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ is a fantasy adventure set atop the high seas. Directed by Gore Verbinski, the story revolves around the infamous Pirate Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and his hilariously brilliant struggle to gain control of his ship, the Black Pearl, from his mutinous crew.

With a cursed artifact that can bring the dead back to life and a healthy amount of sword fights, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ is quite similar to ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,’ and is essentially a DnD adventure with pirates.

3. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Bilbo Baggins’ (Martin Freeman) easy-going life in the Shire completely changes when the wizard, Gandalf the Grey (Sir Ian McKellen), knocks on his door with a whole retinue of dwarves. Directed by Peter Jackson, ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’ follows Bilbo as the reluctant thief in a party of dwarf warriors who are set on reclaiming their ancestral home of Erebor from the grip of the fearsome dragon, Smaug.

A classic fantasy adventure, ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’ is similar to ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ in its story setting, character archetypes, and the presence of a giant fire-breathing dragon.

2. The Mummy Returns (2001)

‘The Mummy Returns’ is the second installment in ‘The Mummy’ trilogy, and centers around the adventurous O’Connell family as they explore ancient pyramids and fight unimaginable horrors. But joining Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) and his wife Evie (Rachel Weisz) this time around is their ten-year-old son Alex (Freddie Boath), who accidentally becomes embroiled in an ancient prophecy involving his father.

Directed by Stephen Sommers, ‘The Mummy Returns’ is closer in theme to ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ of having a full party on an adventure who cover each other’s weaknesses with their strengths than any other film in the trilogy.

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ marks the beginning of perhaps the greatest adventure in the history of fantasy storytelling. Directed by Peter Jackson, the film revolves around Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), a Hobbit from the Shire, who is burdened with the task of taking the One Ring and destroying it in the fires of Mount Doom. But the quest is not something a young Hobbit can undertake on his own, for the One Ring is evil and will try to tempt Frodo into using it at every turn. So, the unlikely hero is joined by others to protect him on his journey and steer him onto the right path should he start to deviate.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ is perhaps the closest to ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ due to its storyline containing an artifact that can be used for great evil, the diversity of the party consisting of two rangers, two warriors, and a wizard; and of course, the fantasy elements of Elves, Dwarves, Orcs, et cetera.

Read More: Where Was Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Filmed?