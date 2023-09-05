8 Movies Like Don’t Worry Darling You Must See

Directed by Olivia Wilde, ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ is a psychological thriller with a stellar cast, including Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Gemma Chan. Set in 1950s California, the film unravels the life of a housewife who discovers dark secrets about her seemingly perfect husband and the utopian community they reside in. The narrative of this 2022 film delves deep into themes of deception, societal expectations, psychological tension, and the undercurrents of what lies beneath a picture-perfect facade.

The narrative keeps the audience on the edge of their seats and offers a profound commentary on the intricacies of relationships and the masks people wear. For those who were captivated by the suspense and thematic depth of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, we have curated a list of films that echo its essence. These movies deeply explore the human psyche, relationships, and the mysteries that lie beneath the surface. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Stepford Wives (1975)

‘The Stepford Wives’, directed by Bryan Forbes, is a chilling adaptation of Ira Levin’s novel of the same name. The film stars Katharine Ross and Paula Prentiss, delving into a sinister suburban town where the women are eerily perfect and submissive. Joanna, portrayed by Ross, becomes suspicious of the town’s male inhabitants and their possible involvement in the transformation of their wives into docile homemakers. The narrative parallels ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ as both films explore themes of societal expectations, female autonomy, and the lengths to which one might go to achieve an idealized version of domesticity. The eerie undertones and the suspenseful exploration of women’s roles in both movies make them strikingly similar in tone and message.

7. The Night House (2020)

‘The Night House‘, directed by David Bruckner, is a haunting exploration of grief and the supernatural. The film follows Beth, portrayed by the talented Rebecca Hall, as she grapples with the sudden death of her husband. Left alone in the lakeside home he built for her, Beth’s mourning is interrupted by unsettling nightmares and visions of a ghostly presence. As she delves into her husband’s possessions, she uncovers disturbing secrets that propel her on a quest for answers.

The tone and themes of the film’s narrative bear a resemblance to ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. Both films delve into the intricacies of personal relationships and the hidden facets of loved ones, wrapped in a suspenseful atmosphere. The eerie undertones and the protagonists’ journey of unraveling mysteries in their personal lives draw parallels between the two cinematic experiences.

6. Midsommar (2019)

‘Midsommar’, a visually arresting film by Ari Aster, plunges viewers into a disorienting world of pagan rituals and traditions. Florence Pugh delivers a captivating performance as Dani, a grieving woman who, along with her boyfriend and his friends, visits a remote Swedish village to attend a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival. However, as the village’s dark secrets unfold, the idyllic retreat soon transforms into a nightmarish ordeal. Although the film isn’t based on a book, it draws heavily from various European pagan traditions.

Both ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘MidSommar’ delve deep into the psyche of their female protagonists, exploring themes of grief, personal trauma, and the sinister undertones lurking beneath seemingly perfect facades. The unsettling atmospheres and the unraveling of disturbing truths in both narratives highlight the lengths one might go to preserve tradition or personal ideals.

5. The Invitation (2015)

‘The Invitation‘, directed by Karyn Kusama, is a tension-filled psychological thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. The film stars Logan Marshall-Green as Will, who, along with his girlfriend, attends a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife at their former home. As the evening progresses, Will becomes increasingly suspicious of the true intentions behind the gathering. The palpable unease and underlying dread make this film a masterclass in suspense.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘The Invitation’ artfully blend psychological tension with societal commentary. They delve into the dangers of blindly adhering to groupthink and the sinister undertones that can lurk beneath seemingly benign situations, emphasizing the importance of trusting one’s instincts in the face of overwhelming doubt.

4. The Others (2001)

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, ‘The Others’ is a chilling gothic horror film set in a dimly lit mansion in post-WWII Jersey. Nicole Kidman delivers a captivating performance as Grace, a devoutly religious mother who believes her home is haunted. The line between reality and the supernatural becomes increasingly blurred as she seeks answers.

Just like ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, ‘The Others’ delves deep into the psyche of its female protagonists, exploring themes of paranoia, deception, and the unraveling of perceived realities. The eerie ambiance and the slow-burning suspense in both films emphasize the protagonists’ struggles with their surroundings and their own minds, making them compelling watches that challenge the boundaries of perception and reality.

3. The Gift (2015)

Directed and written by Joel Edgerton, ‘The Gift’ is a psychological thriller that delves into the dark corners of past secrets and how they can resurface with devastating consequences. The film stars Joel Edgerton, Jason Bateman, and Rebecca Hall in significant roles. The story revolves around a young married couple whose life turns dark when an old acquaintance from the husband’s past brings gifts and a horrifying secret to light.

Both ‘The Gift’ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ explore the theme of uncovering unsettling truths hidden beneath the surface of seemingly perfect lives. The suspenseful narrative tone and the exploration of personal secrets and their implications bind these two films together, offering viewers a gripping journey into the human psyche and the shadows of the past.

2. Rebecca (1940)

‘Rebecca’ is a cinematic masterpiece directed by the legendary Alfred Hitchcock. The film stars Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine in a tale of love, jealousy, and haunting memories. This romantic psychological thriller is based on Daphne du Maurier’s iconic novel of the same name. The film follows a young woman who marries a wealthy widower. However, she soon finds herself overshadowed by the memory of her husband’s first wife, Rebecca. The haunting presence of the former Mrs. de Winter and the mansion’s sinister housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers, creates an atmosphere of suspense and unease.

Drawing parallels with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, both films delve deep into the mysteries of the past and their repercussions on the present. The eerie undertones, the exploration of a woman’s place within a larger, often oppressive setting, and the unraveling of hidden truths make both movies captivating explorations of suspense and psychological drama.

1. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Directed by the acclaimed Roman Polanski, ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ is a chilling tale of paranoia and the supernatural. Based on Ira Levin’s novel, the narrative masterfully blends psychological horror with unsettling suspense. Starring Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes, the film follows Rosemary Woodhouse, a young woman who, after moving into a New York apartment with her husband, begins to suspect that her neighbors have sinister intentions for her unborn child.

Both ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ masterfully blend psychological horror with elements of suspense, placing their female protagonists in unsettling situations where they grapple with external forces and internal doubts. The eerie atmospheres, coupled with themes of deception, manipulation, and the uncanny, make both ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ compelling narratives that delve deep into the fears and anxieties of their central characters.

