Mima Paddon and Zack Georges: Where Are the Bakers Now?

If you are a fan of baking or baked goods in general, then ‘The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals,’ AKA ‘Bake Off: The Professionals,’ is the show for you. Part of ‘The Great British Baking Show‘ franchise, the British baking series has garnered fans across the world as it allows various teams of two professionals to create mouth-watering and eye-catching dishes. Consider the work showcased by Jemima “Mima” Paddon and Zachary “Zack” Georges in the seventh season, which allowed them to become one of the competition’s finalists. If you are one of their fans who is curious about where the two are these days, worry not because we have your back!

Mima Paddon and Zack Georges’ Journey

Entering the British series in Heat B, Mima and Zack represented the Puddles Bespoke Patisserie. Unfortunately, due to the latter’s poor health, they did not get to participate in their first week on the show. However, they did not let it set them back and created a strong impact in the next round of challenges. In order to truly let history shine through their showpiece, they even wrote down some of the most memorable lines from British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s iconic 1940 speech.

Having bagged third position in their first round of challenges in the competition, Mima and Zack only remained determined to further their position. The next week saw them giving it their all to not only use their imagination to the fullest to pay homage to the tales of the seas but also use their palettes to wow the judges. This certainly helped them bag the first position, securing their position in the Top 6.

Throughout the competition leading to the finals, Mima and Zack maintained a strong presence in the competition, always finishing the week in one of the top spots. While they did not get the chance to again be at the top, they continued to create intricate and tempting confectioneries. In the finals, they were up against Nathan Rave and Kevin Marmion, as well as I Shan Lin and Jojo Closa. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the judges did not select them as winners, though the experience certainly seemed to have meant a lot to the two.

Where Are Mima Paddon and Zack Georges Now?

As of writing, Mima is the proud owner of Puddles Bespoke Patisserie, a company that prides itself on its luxury cakes, afternoon tea, and dessert boxes that truly make any occasion memorable. The culinary expert is also the Head Pastry Chef at Claude Bosi at Bibendum in London, England. She is also affiliated with Dominique Ansel Bakery and The Fat Duck. When not working hard, Mima seems to enjoy traveling, exploring, and attending musical concerts.

On the other hand, Zack is also thriving in his culinary career. The baker is not actually affiliated with the organization he represented on the show, and it was to primarily support his friend Mima that he agreed to do so. In fact, since November 2021, he has been working as a Pastry Sous Chef at Common Grind. The culinary expert often shares pictures of his creations on social media, something we are sure that his followers cannot help but drool over. We wish both him and Mima the best for the future and hope to see them succeed even further.

