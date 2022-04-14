Minx Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, ‘Minx’ is a comedy series on HBO Max. It follows Joyce Prigger, who teams up with pornography publisher Doug Renetti to launch her feminist-erotic magazine named Minx. The series progresses through the numerous challenges Joyce and Doug face to publish the magazine while battling the misogyny and morality of the time. Created by Ellen Rapoport, the show originally released in March 2022.

The comedy series received immense praise from critics and audiences for its entertaining narrative, outstanding performances, and social commentary. The depiction of an intriguing period in American history, especially regarding the feminist movements of the ’70s, is also commended by many. Since the first installment of the dramedy ends with enormous scope to continue the narrative, fans must be expecting updates on the potential second season. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Minx Season 2 Release Date

‘Minx’ season 1 premiered on March 17, 2022, on HBO Max and concluded its run on April 14, 2022. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 24–35 minutes each.

As far as a second installment is concerned, here’s what we can tell you. HBO Max has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. However, a sophomore season will likely get greenlit. According to executive producer Paul Feig, the show is conceived as a multi-season project. In an April 2022 interview, when he was asked about the prospects of a second season, he said that he knew how the potential season 2 would shape up.

“When you set up a show and you go in and pitch it, you have to be able to pitch up to Season 3 and Season 4. Not in great detail, but to go, ‘Here’s where this show is going.’ So, yeah, we know where it’s [‘Minx’] going,” Feig stated. “It’s a very long-term story that will surprise you, along the way. Ellen [Rapoport] is so brilliant, she’s got it all mapped out,” he added, suggesting the possibility of multiple installments. Therefore, it is evident that a second round of the series will be announced sooner than later. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘Minx’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

Minx Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we can expect the inevitable return of Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce Prigger and Jake Johnson as Doug Renetti. We may also see the return of Jessica Lowe (Bambi), Oscar Montoya (Richie), Lennon Parham (Shelly), Amy Landecker (Bridget Westbury), Rich Sommer (Lenny), and Michael Angarano (Glenn). In addition, Eric Edelstein (Willy), Taylor Zakhar Perez (Shane Brody), and Alicia Hannah-Kim (Wendy Mah) may appear as recurring cast members. The return of Idara Victor (Tina) is uncertain since her character may depart from Bottom Dollar Publications to leave for Chicago.

Minx Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season ends with several protests and lawsuits affecting the operation of Doug’s company Bottom Dollar Publications. Joyce decides against returning to Bottom Dollar since she doesn’t want to be controlled by Doug again. Upon realizing that Joyce is irreplaceable in Minx, Doug gives away the magazine to its creator. Shelly and Bambi share intimacy, only for the former to return to her husband Lenny again. The University of Chicago accepts Tina’s application, while Westbury continues her efforts to ban pornography in the San Fernando Valley and destroy Doug’s publishing empire.

If renewed, we can expect the second season to depict whether Minx and Bottom Dollar Publications will survive the protests and lawsuits. Joyce may try to establish her independent career by publishing Minx without Doug’s interference. Doug may fight Westbury’s efforts to ban his magazines to save his company. He may also need to deal with Tina’s possible departure from LA to Chicago as their relationship will likely get affected due to the same. Shelly is expected to continue working on her marriage with Lenny. On the other hand, Bambi and Richie may join Joyce to publish Minx.

Read More: Is Minx Based on a True Story?