Miroslaw Wawak: Where is the Drugging Survivor Now?

In the summer of 2012, a serial killer with increasingly elusive motives and methods roamed the city of Berlin, Germany. The killer, later identified to be Dirk P., an elementary school teacher— a gay man himself— was responsible for the murder of three men belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, Nicky, Alexander, and Peter. However, among his victims, one man— Miroslaw Wawak— managed to walk away alive from his interaction with Dirk, if heavily drugged out of his mind. ‘Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer,’ the Netflix German crime docuseries, digs into the same case, recounting the victims’ stories. Therefore, Wawak’s near-miss run-in with the infamous Berlin killer is bound to invoke curiosity around the man.

Miroslaw Wawak’s Unfortunate Brush With Dirk P. At a Train Station

Miroslaw Wawak came across Dirk P. on May 5, 2012, shortly after the latter’s presence in Grosse Freiheit 114. Earlier, at the bar, Dirk murdered Nicky Miller, leaving his body behind in the establishment’s “darkroom” for eventual discovery. The man was likely fleeing the scene, which brought him to a train station, where Nicky’s stolen card declined. Wawak himself was near the Waschauer Bridge area at around 5 AM, preparing for his train ride home. As such, the man bought himself some drinks— beer and a peppermint liqueur— before waiting at the train station platform for his ride to Ostbahnhof.

It was there that Dirk approached Wawak, casually striking up a conversation with the other man. Consequently, with a rapport established, Dirk offered to exchange his schnapps for Wawak’s peppermint liqueur after noticing his apparent distaste for the latter drink. Without thinking much of it, Wawak took the other man up on his offer, only to find the schnapps to have adverse results on him afterward— such as the instantaneous explosive headache.

Although Wawak spent some more time with Dirk after arriving at the Ostbahnhof, from where the latter attempted to help him find his way to the bus station, the former man passed out soon after. Nevertheless, instead of finding himself in a similar predicament as Dirk’s previous victims, Wawak woke up in a hospital bed, where he found out that he was heavily drugged.

Furthermore, Wawak discovered that his credit card had been stolen, which led him to become a part of the police investigation around Nicky’s death. As it would turn out, the killer attempted to use Nicky’s credit card for a train ticket— and turned to Wawak, a new victim, when the same declined. Thus, Wawak’s fateful brush with Dirk informed the investigation against the killer in a significant way, bringing the cops one step closer to the truth.

Alongside being an eye witness who could recognize the killer, Wawak also provided the police a way to procure CCTV footage of the criminal by looking for him near the survivor at the station. Yet, the experience, though helpful to the case, also left an ever-lasting impression on the Wawak as the night he nearly faced death— but survived.

Miroslaw Wawak is Now a Digital Nomad Who Travels Around The Globe

Miroslaw Wawak’s near-death experience stirred something intrinsic inside the man, bringing about a cathartic transformation. The man has held a fascination with the art of creative storytelling from his early life, harboring a passion for photography and filmography. Thus, he dreamed of pursuing a global adventure, moving from country to country and capturing different nations in their true beauty. As such, his altercation with Dirk P. in Berlin, Germany, only ended up fueling his enthusiasm for his dreams in life.

According to Wawak’s own website, “One Man Wolf Pack,” a moniker signifying his solo storytelling journey, “It [The Berlin Incident] underscored the unpredictability of life’s journey and the transformative power of unforeseen events. The ordeal did not deter him [Miroslaw Wawak]; instead, it propelled him forward, enriching his artistic vision and reinforcing his commitment to capturing the multifaceted beauty of the world through his unique lens.”

As such, today, Wawak continues to chase after his ambitions of capturing the world through aerial videography. As of now, the man has traversed over 200 nations in his journey and hopes to keep cultivating global connectivity through his voyage as a videographer. People interested in learning more about his current life can find drone videos of his travels on his YouTube channel, One Man Wolf Pack. Recently, the man also made an extensive appearance on Netflix’s documentary, sharing his personal experience with the Nightlife Killer case.

Nonetheless, as far as his personal life is concerned, Wawak holds the same away from the public eye. Consequently, more than a decade after his run-in with a serial killer, Miroslaw Wawak seems to be thriving and moving toward achieving his professional goal.

