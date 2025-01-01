Missing You: What Happens to Rishi Magari and Dana Fells? Do They Die?

In Netflix’s ‘Missing You,’ online dating becomes an important plot device as several characters find themselves in loads of trouble because of it. The main focus is on DI Kat Donovan, who goes through an emotional hurricane when she sees her ex’s profile on a dating app. At the same time, other people are using the app, and unbeknownst to anyone, a lot of these people have landed themselves in such trouble that the only way out for them is death. The cops notice this slew of problems when the case of Rishi Magari’s disappearance is brought to them. At the same time, a young man named Brendan comes to Kat, asking for her help to locate his mother, Dana Fells. In the beginning, Rishi and Dana’s cases seem unrelated, but in the end, they lead the cops to the same ends. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rishi Magari Meets a Tragic Fate

The opening scene of ‘Missing You’ features Rishi Magari running for his life. He has glimpses of a beautiful woman who seems to be his girlfriend. She is the only one he thinks about as he tries to escape an unknown enemy. His first escape attempt goes in vain when his kidnapper catches up with him and takes him back to a farm that is so isolated that Rishi wouldn’t have had any luck finding help. The kidnapper works for a man named Titus, who runs a dog breeding business on the front, but in the back, he has a whole other operation. He has a team of people who make fake profiles on dating apps to ensnare unsuspecting people and then get money out of them. The same happened to Rishi and Dana as well.

Rishi matched with a girl named Vanessa, or at least he thought he did. After talking with her on the app, it was finally time to meet her. Rishi had a weekend getaway planned with her, but then he got kidnapped. The kidnappers forced the money out of him by threatening to hurt Vanessa. But Rishi didn’t realize that Vanessa was never real. The girl whose picture was on the dating profile belonged to a girl who had no idea what her photo was being used for. She had no idea who Rishi was and what happened to him. For Rishi, however, Vanessa was the woman he had fallen for, and he was ready to give all his money to save her.

People like Rishi were good business for Titus, but then the cops got on Rishi’s trail, and due to the suspicious activities in his account, all his bank assets were seized. With this, Rishi lost any use he may have had for Titus. So, Titus has him killed and thrown into an incinerator, which ensures that all of Rishi’s remains are completely erased and no one can ever find him. And it would have remained so if it weren’t for Dana and her son.

Dana is Saved by Her Quick Thinking and Her Son’s Love for Her

Like Rishi, Dana was also ensnared through a dating app profile. The person she fell for had Josh’s picture on the account, which is also what Kat came across while swiping through the app. Dana fell fast and hard, which made her son, Brendan, a bit concerned about her. When his mother took an impromptu vacation and was never heard from again, Brendan did some digging on her new boyfriend and found his connection with Kat. The fact that Kat had once been engaged to the man meant that she would know who he is and where he lives, but after meeting her, Brendan realises that she is just as clueless as him.

At first, Kat doesn’t pay much attention to Brendan, but as things start to get more suspicious, especially in the context of Josh’s sudden disappearance eleven years ago, she decides to help Brendan with the search. In the end, they discover that someone catfished Dana, but they have yet to discover Titus’s operation. Back at the farm, Titus discovers that he has extorted as much money as he could from Dana. The only thing left now is her son’s trust fund, which she cannot access without Brendan. With her not being of any use anymore, Titus gives the order to have Dana killed. Unlike Rishi, Dana turns out to be luckier. She not only succeeds in escaping but also helps other victims escape.

Meanwhile, Brendan is kidnapped by Titus, which throws a wrench in Dana’s escape plan, but even that doesn’t deter her. She remains strong in the face of her worst fear- that her son might be killed, and is ready to die for him. But she continues to be luckier, aided mostly by Brendan’s love for her and his instinct that something wrong happened to her. Due to Brendan, Kat and the cops come looking for Dana, and Titus is stopped for good. Dana, on the other hand, gets to go home, even if a bit traumatised. The silver lining is that she survived the ordeal, and both she and her son are safe.

