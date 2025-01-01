Missing You: What Happens to Titus’ Dog Bo?

No man is entirely evil, and Netflix’s ‘Missing You’ sends this point across through Titus, the villain who does despicable things throughout the show but has one redeemable thing about him: his love for dogs. The main storyline revolves around DI Kat Donovan, who is trying to solve the mystery of her father’s murder, which somehow seems connected to the sudden disappearance of her fiancé, Josh. Meanwhile, Titus runs an operation that sows the seed of the chaos that inadvertently connects to Kat. But between all the terrible things he does, we also get to see Titus’ love for his dogs, especially Bo. Considering how things end, concerns for Bo’s future are raised. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Future Seems Bleak for Bo the Dog

When Titus is introduced to the audience, his love for dogs is exhibited through the fact that he refuses to let one of his dogs be adopted by a couple where the wife is cheating on the husband with their neighbor. Titus says this is part of the background check they do before giving up their dogs for adoption, which he calls more important than buying a house. Apart from showing how meticulous and resourceful he is, this scene showcases Titus’ love for dogs. As the events unfold, he showers love on no one but his dog, Bo, who accompanies him almost everywhere.

At one point, Titus calls dogs the only trustworthy beings, which is why it is so ironic that, in the end, it is Bo who helps Dana Wells escape. During one of her conversations with Titus, where the latter tries to get her to give him the money from her son’s trust fund, Dana notices a stick in Bo’s possession. The stick is big enough for her to inflict an injury on her kidnappers and find an escape. Because Bo goes around with the stick, Dana keeps an eye on him. Sure enough, when she is taken out of her cell to be killed, Bo comes in right on time and drops the stick in front of her. The dog doesn’t realize he has betrayed his owner, but even if Titus found out about it, it wouldn’t have dimmed his love for Bo.

When Titus discovers Dana has run away, he comes back and sees a lot of blood on Bo. He is relieved to discover that it is not Bo’s blood, which shows that he cares more about the dog than for the men who work for him. Eventually, things turn out so that Titus decides to go away with the whole farm. He knows that the cops will find him eventually, so before they get to him and throw him in prison, he finds it better to destroy all evidence and leave. Of course, he cannot escape without Bo, and the dog is ready to leave with him. But then, Dana and Kat corner Titus, and he is shot dead. Poor Bo has no idea what has happened to his owner, but the only good thing about this whole thing is that he remains out of harm’s way the entire time.

In the end, Titus and all his men are gone. This means that all the dogs on the farm, including Bo, would either be sent to another farm or to a shelter. In any case, the love that Bo received from Titus might not be reciprocated in his new residence, which is the only thing that might make a person feel bad about Titus’ death. With him gone, Bo and all the other dogs at the farm have lost their home. While the humans were tortured, the dogs lived a happy life. But now, that has been taken away from them, and they have to make peace with their new reality.

