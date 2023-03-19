Monster Factory: Where Are They Now?

‘Monster Factory’ is a must-watch for fans of wrestling. The Apple TV+ documentary series has everything that you can want from this behind-the-stage insight into the glamorous world of professional wrestling. Whether it’s the stories of aspiring athletes or the work put in by established icons, there is something for everyone to enjoy, even if they may not be heavily invested in the sport. Needless to say, people across the world have fallen in love with the show’s cast members and are quite eager to learn what their favorites might be up to these days. So, let’s explore it all together, shall we?

Where is Danny Cage Now?

Starting off with the frontman of Monster Factory, we have Daniel McDonald, AKA Danny Cage. The ex-wrestler remains the owner of the wrestling school that is based in New Jersey’s Paulsboro and hopes to elevate as many of his students as possible. Some of his well-known colleagues include Brian Heffron (AKA The Blue Meanie), William Wiles (Billy Wiles), and Michael Cuellari (AKA Q. T. Marshall).

As for his personal life, Danny is happily married to Tracy McDonald, having been with her for more than two decades. Their two daughters are the joy of the McDonald family, and the wrestling instructor is immensely proud of them. It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Cecile McDonald, Danny’s mother, who was diagnosed with cancer about a year before her departure. Given how close the bond between the Apple TV+ star and his mother was, we are sure that the loss continues to weigh heavy on his heart, and we offer our condolences for the same.

Where is Notorious Mimi Now?

Up next, we have Amelia Herr, AKA Notorious Mimi, who joined World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in December 2021. Her ring name with the brand was Sloane Jacobs, and she made her debut with the NXT brand on March 29, 2022. In November 2022, Mimi shared that she had parted from WWE NXT. “No matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when I was a fan in the crowd to when I was on tv. Thank you @wwenxt for helping me learn and grow these past months,” Mimi stated in her Instagram post.

Presently, the wrestler has once again donned the persona of Notorious Mimi and is making waves in the independent circuits. Her schedule for 2023 is jam-packed, and fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the Pennsylvania native in action. In August 2022, she and Travis “TJ” Jacobs, another member of Monster Factory, completed three years of relationship, and the couple seems to be going strong. On January 5, 2023, Mimi turned 20 and is looking forward to what life brings next.

Where is Bobby Buffet Now?

Hurley A Jones Jr, AKA Bobby Buffet, is one of the stars of the Apple TV+ documentary and continues to shine bright. Based in Plainfield, New Jersey, the wrestler is dominating the independent circuits and had an impressive first match of the year against Xander Alexander on January 21, 2023. Bobby also has his own line of official merchandise, which can be bought on ProWrestlingTees’ official website. One can also not forget Bobby’s musical talents, and the artist is known for sharing his songs on platforms like Spotify and YouTube. Given that he creates his own entry music, it is easy to see why people are so much in love with the wrestler. Additionally, Bobby works as the Manager of Dairy Queen and is the Shift Leader for the Grill and Chill section.

Where is Goldy Now?

Let’s talk about David “Goldy” Goldschmidt, who seems set on his path to success. After his talks with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) commentator Kevin Kelly, the wrestler visited the NJPW Dojo in October 2022, much to his delight. He continues to dominate in the All Elite Wrestling(AEW) and American Xcellence Wrestling(AXW) circuits, having won many titles in his career as a fighter.

Along with friends Brett “Wet Brett” Waters and Sean Vanore, Goldy is part of the Golden Era. The group is proud of being “Born Better” and has crafted personas that people love to hate. They even have their own merchandise that can be bought on their official website. The group often posts a variety of entertaining videos on online platforms, which serve the dual purpose of entertainment and promotion.

Where is Twitch Now?

The inspiring and impactful story of Lucas “Twitch” DiSangro shone a bright light on the talented wrestler. As his mother, Linda DiSangro, shared, the artist was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome, Anxiety, Depression, and Asperger’s Syndrome, at a young age and found his release in the world of wrestling. However, this is far from the only talent that the Apple TV+ star has, as he is also a talented singer and can create magic on his guitar.

Based in Levittown, Pennsylvania, Twitch is the Co-Host of ‘Pro Wrestling Weekly,’ a weekly radio show aired each Saturday on 1490 WBCB AM Radio. He is also a Bucks County Community College graduate and, as of writing, holds the Monster Factory Pro Wrestling(MFPW) Supersonic Championship title. The artist also performs as a musician at various locations in and around Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Additionally, he is a Houseman/Busboy at HomewoodSuites By Hilton. Those interested can also buy Twitch’s merchandise at ProWrestlingTees’ official website.

Where is Gabby Ortiz Now?

Gabriella Belpre, AKA Gabby Ortiz, is a talented wrestler who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with her father, Jose “Tito” Belpre. She is pretty well-known in independent wrestling circuits and often participates in All Elite Wrestling(AEW) events. Interestingly, a picture of her fight against Thunder Rosa in ‘AEW Dark: Elevation,’ which took place in December 2021, was circulated widely as a meme.

With more than 32 thousand Instagram followers, Gabby is an internet sensation. She also posts content on platforms like TikTok and OnlyFans, adding to her popularity. This has also allowed her to promote herself efficiently and even partner with several brands. The wrestler also has her own line of merchandise that her admirers can buy from the internet. She is also an Executive Assistant at the Mayor’s Office of Philadelphia.

Read More: Danny Cage Now: Where is Monster Factory Owner Today?