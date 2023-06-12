Morgan’s Fear the Walking Dead Timeline, Explained

Morgan Jones is an integral part of AMC’s post-apocalyptic shows ‘The Walking Dead’ and its spin-off series ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ When the celebrated protagonist of the original series Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma after the zombie apocalypse, Morgan tries to explain the predicament to him. He then continues to appear in the original series, featuring in over thirty episodes. Morgan then becomes a significant part of the narrative of the spin-off series and is currently one of the most pivotal characters of the show. Since his life saga is divided into two shows, the viewers must be confused about his timeline. Well, let us shed some light on the same!

Morgan’s Fear the Walking Dead Timeline

Morgan Jones’ storyline in ‘The Walking Dead’ universe begins with his meeting with Rick Grimes after the latter wakes up from a coma. Rick wakes up around two months after the apocalypse, which is believed to have kickstarted in August 2010. Rick then meets Morgan again in the third season of ‘The Walking Dead’ as the former, Carl, and Michonne return to King County, which must have happened in 2011. In the sixteenth episode of the fifth season, which is supposedly set around 500 days after the start of the apocalypse, Daryl and Aaron encounter Morgan.

Morgan also appears in the sixth, seventh, and eighth seasons of ‘The Walking Dead’ in limited capacities. The eighth season of the show takes place in 2012 as well. Morgan then starts to appear in the fourth season of ‘Fear,’ featuring for the first time in the season premiere. The season seemingly takes place in mid-to-late 2012, which justifies Morgan’s crossover from the original show to its spin-off series. The fifth season of ‘Fear’ is set in 2013 and begins with a plane crash that affects Alicia Clark, Dorie, June, Morgan, and Luciana. Morgan also clashes with Virginia in the same season. Only a few weeks are added in the sixth season of the series, which explores the aftermath of Morgan and Virginia’s clash.

The seventh season of the series further adds more months to the timeline as Alicia joins hands with Morgan to bring down Victor Strand. Alicia tells Morgan that she is searching for a safe place named PADRE, only for Morgan to set out to find the same with Baby Mo. He eventually ends up in PADRE, especially after Madison Clark has abducted Mo as a collector for the community. The eighth season of the series begins after a seven-year time jump, which takes the narrative of the season to the timeline of the eleventh and final season of ‘The Walking Dead.’

“It’s really hard to nail down the exact dates of everything. But, it’s safe to say that with this time jump, it really brings all of the ‘Fear’ characters very much into line with the timeline of the final season of ‘The Walking Dead’ and the concurrent ‘Walking Dead’ universe,” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told Insider. Since the timelines are matched, Morgan can even appear in other spin-off shows of ‘The Walking Dead,’ which is expected to resume the respective storylines of the original series. Due to the same possibility, Lennie James, who plays Morgan, is hopeful about being a part of them.

“I have an ambition, which is to be on every single Walking Dead spinoff that there is going to be. I’m going to be on the one with Negan and Maggie [The Walking Dead: Dead City]. I’m going to be on the one with Norman in France [The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon]. I’m going to be on Rick & Michonne. They’re going to remount [World Beyond], and I’m going to be on that one as well. And any ones that come in the future. I have it written in my contract that I must at least make one guest appearance,” James told ComicBook.

