Moroni Johnson: Where is Sam Bateman’s Accomplice Now?

In 2022, when Sam Bateman was arrested on sex crime charges, it became clear that he had not acted alone. Among those connected to him was Moroni Johnson, who had supported his rise and was also implicated in the offenses. His wife, Julia Johnson, worked with Christine Marie and the FBI, providing key information that contributed to the case. Moroni was subsequently charged in connection with the crimes. Netflix’s ‘Trust Me: The False Prophet’ traces the timeline of the investigation, including how he was identified, arrested, and brought into the legal process.

Moroni Johnson Supported Sam Bateman Along With the Bistline Brothers

Moroni Johnson and his wife, Julia Johnson, had long been part of the FLDS community. After Warren Jeffs was arrested and restrictions were placed on marriages and relationships, it became a difficult period not just for their family but for many within the community. Moroni had extensive experience in metal fabrication and production, and through his work, he became acquainted with the brothers Torrance and LaDell Bistline. He had been working with their clean energy firm, and by 2019, all three had grown close to Samuel Bateman, who claimed to be the next prophet. Moroni became the Sales and Marketing Specialist at VelociWrapper and later joined Toro Design and Manufacturing as its COO, both firms associated with the Bistline family.

Moroni gave his wife, Julia, and his two daughters to Bateman as his so-called “brides.” He also supported Bateman and was part of the group that provided him with luxuries, including expensive cars and other benefits. Reports later revealed that there was widespread sexual abuse within the group, with many of the victims being minors, and this continued for some time. Things began to shift when Julia grew close to Christine Marie, a documentary filmmaker who was secretly gathering evidence for the police. When Bateman was first arrested in August 2022, Julia said that she sat down with Moroni, and the two had a long and deeply honest conversation about their faith. She expressed that she no longer believed in the man they had been following. Not long after Bateman’s federal arrest, Moroni was also taken into custody for his role in the crimes.

Moroni Johnson is Serving His Sentence in an Oregon Prison Today

Moroni Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to transport a minor for sexual activity in March 2025. In May, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and reportedly broke down as the sentence was read in court. His wife, Julia, has since stated that they no longer share a relationship as husband and wife and that she is now living independently. Their daughters, Moretta Johnson and Naomi Bistline AKA Nomz, have reunited with her, though it appears they no longer maintain a relationship with Moroni. Now 55 years old, he is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Oregon, and is expected to remain in custody until his projected release in 2046.

Read More: Sam Bateman: Where is The FLDS Leader Now?