Mortal Kombat III Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

Helmed by Simon McQuoid, ‘Mortal Kombat II’ expands on the world of the eponymous video-game series, this time stepping into the heart of Shao Kahn’s conflict with the Edenians. After taking over the kingdom, Kahn raises the king’s daughter, Kitana, into a fine warrior, not realizing that the desire for vengeance is still burning bright in her heart. The opportunity comes with the newest edition of the titular tournament, where she signs up to defeat the Earthrealm on the surface, but is secretly in cahoots with Lord Raiden. The problem, however, is that they are one fighter short and are forced to rely on a washed-up action star named Johnny Cage.

At the end of the movie, Cage awakens his powers and helps defeat the resurrected Bi-han, destroying the amulet in the process. This gives Kitana the opening she needs to take down Shao Kahn in the most brutal way imaginable. Thus, with peace restored to the world, Raiden and his forces set out on a new mission, one that requires a bit of wizardry to bring back the dead. Prior to the theatrical release of this martial arts dark fantasy series, the creators greenlit a third movie. While no release dates have been announced as of writing, in the best-case scenario, fans can expect the sequel to be released sometime around 2028.

Mortal Kombat III Will Likely Continue With Raiden’s Campaign to Resurrect the Dead

As per reports, ‘Mortal Kombat III’ is officially in the works, with writer Jeremy Slater confirming that the script is already in its final drafts. The project was greenlit ahead of the release of ‘Mortal Kombat II,’ in no small part because of the love and engagement the second film’s trailer received online. The ‘Mortal Kombat’ series, be it the fighting games or their subsequent adaptations, is known to have one of the most dedicated fanbases around, so it’s unsurprising that the producers at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema feel confident in continuing the story to its next chapter. As for the story itself, the second film ends with Johnny Cage officially joining our band of heroes on a new mission, one concerned with resurrecting the fallen champions who are trapped in the Netherrealm.

While Shao Kahn, one of the series’ big bads, is now dead, the fact that resurrection sorcery exists and is accessible opens the gates to a world of troubles. We have already seen old antagonists like Bi-han return for a round two, and in this case, it is entirely possible that another, more fierce warrior of the past might make a comeback. On the flip side, Raiden’s mission seems to be focused on rescuing Liu Kang, who has become a guardian spirit after dying in his mortal form. Liu Kang’s aim this entire time has been to resurrect his brother-in-arms, Kung Lao, and given how they are both now in the Netherrealm, the sequel might fully commit to this plotline and open Pandora’s box for good.

Mortal Kombat III is Expected to Bid Some Big Hitters Goodbye

The many fighters of ‘Mortal Kombat’ are what make the series come to life in the first place, be it with their eccentric fighting styles or heartfelt backstories. While the second film pulls the curtain back quite a bit, the sequel might introduce us to brand-new characters, both on the proverbial good side and the bad. Still, there’s a good chance of actor Karl Urban returning to the screen as the beloved Johnny Cage. Another character the films would be incomplete without is Lord Raiden, so fans can also expect actor Tadanobu Asano to reprise his role. The same can also be said about actors Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson, who play Sonya Blade and Kano, respectively. The latter, in particular, is likely to become a more prominent presence, given that the third movie’s theme is the undead.

With the Edenia storyline mostly wrapped up, fans aren’t likely to see a lot more of that corner of the world. Still, actors Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle have a good chance of coming back as Kitana and Jade, respectively, considering that they have formally joined the Earthrealm’s side. The real question, then, is whether actors Lewis Tan and Ludi Lin will return as Cole Young and Liu Kang, respectively, considering the ambiguities surrounding their conclusion. Additionally, fans can expect more cameos from past characters, given that the entire premise is centered around resurrecting the dead. However, actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Joe Taslim are unlikely to reprise their roles as Hanzo Hasashi and Bi-han for a third time, as their characters’ arcs are neatly wrapped up at this point.

Mortal Kombat III Might Bring Cole Young Back in an Unusual Way

While Kitana’s enmity with Shao Kahn is concluded within the second movie, the other protagonist, Johnny Cage, is only getting started with his journey. Having awakened his powers at last, Johnny is able to stand on equal footing with his fellow champions and take down whatever threat awaits. One important clue about the potential plotline of the sequel lies in Kitana’s comments about the Mortal Kombat officially being over. With two movies straight about the same tournament cycle, ‘Mortal Kombat III’ can take a step away from the format and adapt other fan-favorite parts of the game series. One of the entries that the sequel can adapt is ‘Mortal Kombat: Deception,’ which follows the fighters’ attempt to defeat a new antagonist named Onaga, whose aim is to disrupt all realms at once.

Though ‘Deception’ makes for a grand storyline in and of itself, there is one missing link between this thread and the events of ‘Mortal Kombat II,’ that being the fate of Cole Young. After he is seemingly killed off in the middle of the film, we never catch a glimpse of Cole again, which is odd considering how valuable he is to the overarching narrative. Thus, it’s entirely possible that the creators have something bigger in store for the character, specifically with reference to the game ‘Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance.’ Theories range from Cole becoming the new Scorpion to being transformed into another resurrected fighter by the remaining forces of Shao Kahn. However, with no plot updates by the writing team as of writing, fans will have to wait for the twists that await in ‘Mortal Kombat III.’

Read More: Is 12 Hour Shift Based on a True Story? Is the Hospital Real?