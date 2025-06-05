12 Movies Like 28 Weeks Later You Must See

‘28 Weeks Later’ continues the saga set in the Danny Boyle directorial ’28 Days Later’ after the people of the British Isles lose the battle against the deadly rage virus (causing people to kill others in rage and spreading the virus). Twenty-eight weeks after the deadly tragedy, a group of Americans enters the zone believing that the virus has become dormant. However, they discover that they have been wrong and that the virus is definitely active and trying to spread to other zones.

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, this 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller is enriched by its haunting visuals and performances by a stellar cast comprising Robert Carlyle, Catherine McCormack, Jeremy Renner, Rose Byrne, Harold Perrineau, Mackintosh Muggleton, Imogen Poots, and Idris Elba. Set around the theme of survival, war, and desperation blended with horror elements, the standalone sequel to the 2002 original is a relevant addition to this genre of cinema. If you have enjoyed experiencing this violent tale and the themes it has to offer, here are movies similar to ‘28 Weeks Later’ that will be worthy additions to your watchlist.

12. The Road (2009)

Based on the eponymous novel by Cormac McCarthy, ‘The Road’ is a survival drama directed by John Hillcoat that is set in a post-apocalyptic world many years after a near-world-ending event. Ridden by earthquakes, the world is getting dangerous and unsuitable for life. A man (Viggo Mortensen) and his young son, trying to survive this scenario, go on a difficult journey, hoping to reach a safe and more hospitable region before their time runs out. Exploring the complexities of a father-son relationship, this drama is a potent addition to the popular genre, containing brilliant performances by the two leads — Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Akin to ’28 Weeks Later,’ it focuses on core themes like survival, life, and the continuity of human evolution.

11. Pontypool (2008)

‘Pontypool’ is set in Ontario, Canada, where the host of a radio talk show named Grant Mazzy (Stephen McHattie) works with his team. It is reported by a local journalist that a violent group is invading the office of a doctor downtown, as the radio station receives unclear information from witnesses about a possible infection that has turned the crowd violent. Grant, along with his team, isolate themselves in a soundproof cabin when they also learn that the virus is spread by words spoken in English. This psychological horror directed by Bruce McDonald brilliantly uses the genre to deliver a clever commentary on linguistic politics. This shares similarities with ’28 Weeks Later’ in terms of visual elements, genre, and a sense of desperation.

10. Extinction (2015)

‘Extinction’ is a survival drama that happens nine years after an infection turns human beings into monstrous creatures. Patrick (Matthew Fox) and Jack (Jeffrey Donovan), two men, survive in a snowy town called Harmony along with a child named Lu. A mysterious hatred exists between the two men that forbids them from talking to each other. However, when they discover that their town is no longer safe from the infected, hatred must be countered to save the one person whom both men care about, the young Lu. This Miguel Angel Vivas directorial is an emotional journey centered around sentiments between a father and a daughter, survival, and sacrifice, which reflects the thematic messages of ’28 Weeks Later.’

9. #Alive (2020)

‘#Alive’ is centered around the life of a gamer called Oh Joon-woo (Yoo Ah-in) in the city of Seoul in the midst of a zombie epidemic. When people in Seoul unexpectedly start exhibiting violent behavior, Oh, from his home, observes as the streets below him descend into chaos. With the world around him hell bent on destruction and a potential anarchy, all communications start being affected. With resources and days running out and the feeling of hopelessness setting in, he sees a beautiful girl in an apartment opposite his. This Il Cho directorial also features the use of social media where survivors mark themselves and find their loved ones using the ‘#Alive.’ The film has themes of love, isolation, and survival that make it thematically similar to ’28 Weeks Later’, while also being a part of the zombie genre.

8. Cargo (2017)

Set in an epidemic-ridden Australia, ‘Cargo’ follows Andy (Martin Freeman) and his wife Kay (Susie Porter) on the run with their infant on a boat. As they run out of basic amenities and food, Andy discovers that his wife has been infected and attempts to provide her care in the hospital, but his plan is disrupted by an infected aboriginal man who caused Kay to die. What follows is a journey of uncertainty between Andy, his infant daughter, and Thoomi, the daughter of the aboriginal man who believes that her father can be cured. This Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke directorial is a post-apocalyptic thriller that shares thematic and visual similarities with ’28 Weeks Later’ and also focuses on the element of survival.

7. Maggie (2015)

‘Maggie’ follows the story of Wade Vogel (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who has to care for his daughter as she prepares to face certain death after being infected by a virus that turns her into a zombie. Wade, in search of his runaway daughter Maggie, finds her in a hospital, bitten and suffering. Doctor Vern warns him that his daughter is counting her final days, as there is nothing that could prevent her death due to her being infected. This emotional tale, directed by Henry Hobson, features a father-daughter relationship and how a strange and mysterious entity can lead to extremely tough situations for a father who cares deeply for his daughter. This horror drama shares atmospheric similarities with ’28 Weeks Later’ as it is centred around the idea of death. The film is also unique as it is set around the life of one family, rather than being an action thriller with several zombies.

6. Carriers (2009)

‘Carriers’ follows Danny (Lou Taylor Pucci) and Brian (Chris Pine) as they go on a trip with some other friends in order to get away from an ongoing pandemic. Unfortunately for them, a member of the group gets infected by the virus, leading to a chaotic situation. This science fiction drama, directed by David Pastor and Alex Pastor, is fueled by horror elements that are extremely similar to those seen in ’28 Weeks Later’. The movie is also a commentary on how human beings can be fragile when faced with desperate situations. Survival and familial bonds are the core themes that are explored in this violent drama.

5. The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

‘The Girl with All the Gifts’ is set sometime in a dystopian future when a fungus has led to the conversion of people into flesh-eating monsters. A scientist and a teacher find a young girl from a group of such individuals who haven’t lost their minds to the fungus, but still feel a need to consume flesh. The girl who is supposedly immune to the fungus is the focal point of the story as they attempt to use her immunity as a means to save the world. Directed by Colm McCarthy, this science fiction horror follows the struggles of a teacher (Gemma Arterton) who forms a close bond with the child and faces a tough personal battle. As the plot thickens, Melanie must accept her own reality. The film shares the same mysterious elements of ’28 Weeks Later’, while also dealing with the human condition that dictates the cost of survival.

4. The Crazies (2010)

‘The Crazies’ is a psychological horror that follows the events in an idyllic farming town where a mysterious plane crash leads to the spread of an unusual and toxic virus. Following a situation of quarantine, a young couple fights for their lives with the help of others. This Breck Eisner directorial fuses elements from varying genres to provide a compelling narrative. As the toxin leads to people of Ogden Marsh, Iowa, becoming psychopaths, the sheriff, David Dutton, must figure out a way to survive this unusual situation while also attempting to understand the craziness of the situation. Though not exactly a zombie film, this film shares similar character motivations and challenges as seen in ’28 Weeks Later.’ Both films feature characters who don’t quite understand the ordeal in front of their eyes and have to survive despite all the odds.

3. Train to Busan (2016)

‘Train to Busan’ follows the outbreak of a zombie epidemic in South Korea that leads to large-scale death and destruction. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this zombie horror thriller centers around the passengers on a train from Seoul to Busan, who must survive an onslaught from the infected and reach their destination. The emotional core of the film stems from the relationship between a father (Gong Yoo) and his young daughter, who are experiencing turbulence in their relationship, as they board the train. It also tests the limits of human endurance and comments on the vulnerability of fragile cooperative bonds formed between people in the face of danger. This South Korean thriller is one of the country’s finest contributions to the zombie genre. Set around themes of family bonding, survival, greed, mistrust, and humanitarian values, this epic thriller makes a perfect companion piece to ’28 Weeks Later.’

2. Dawn of the Dead (2004)

‘Dawn of the Dead’ follows the trials and tribulations of a nurse, a policeman, and a married couple along with survivors of a global pandemic that was caused by a virus turning people into zombies. As the characters hide in a mall, they must attempt to survive this ordeal. However, they soon realize that they cannot stay there indefinitely, so they plan an escape. This supernatural horror directed by Zack Snyder begins as a normal day for a young nurse named Ana (Sarah Polley), but soon spirals into chaos when her husband is killed by their neighbor, but surprisingly comes back to life, leading Ana to realize that there is trouble. Combining elements of horror and action, this movie is a fine addition to the Zombie genre. It shares many similarities with ’28 Weeks Later’ as both films deal with similar outbreaks and feature characters trying to survive, though there are tonal differences.

1. World War Z (2013)

‘World War Z’ is set in a world on the brink of all-out war after the outbreak of a Zombie virus. It follows the struggles of Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), a former employee of the United Nations, who must race against the clock to find a way to fight this virus before it becomes too late for the world. This riveting horror thriller, directed by Marc Foster, contains intense narrative choices, intricately shot battle sequences, and an eerie atmospheric tone that keeps the viewers invested. The narrative centers around Gerry’s attempts to find a cure for the epidemic while being on a globe-trotting journey of hell. Exploring the chaos evoked by a dangerous epidemic with an action-driven, fast-paced narrative, the horror movie shares several thematic and narrative similarities with ’28 Weeks Later.’

