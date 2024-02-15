Five Blind Dates: Explore 8 Similar Movies You Must Not Miss

In the delightful romantic comedy, ‘Five Blind Dates,’ directed by Shawn Seet, Shuang Hu takes on the role of Lia, a tea shop owner. During her visit to Townsville for her sister Alice’s engagement, Lia becomes embroiled in a comically chaotic family luncheon with her best friend, Mason. To her dismay, she receives an unwelcome prophecy predicting her imminent encounter with a suitor. Faced with skepticism from her family regarding her ability to choose a partner, Lia reluctantly agrees to embark on five blind dates. Despite her dedication to saving her grandmother’s legacy, the tea shop, Lia finds herself navigating the unpredictable waters of romance amidst her sister’s engagement festivities.

With Yoson An, Jon Prasida, and Rob Collins in the cast, the film provides a hilariously tumultuous journey of love and self-discovery amidst familial pressures. Experience the joy of heartwarming romantic comedies with a perfect blend of humor, familial chaos, and endearing characters similar to ‘Five Blind Dates.’ Discover love’s delightful twists and turns with these movies like ‘Five Blind Dates’ that promise laughter, love, and memorable moments.

8. The Perfect Date (2019)

Directed by Chris Nelson, ‘The Perfect Date‘ is a Netflix original romantic comedy featuring Noah Centineo as Brooks Rattigan, a high school student who creates a dating app to fund his college dreams. Alongside Laura Marano as Celia Lieberman and Camila Mendes as Shelby Pace, the film follows Brooks as he navigates various personas on his quest for success. Similarly to ‘Five Blind Dates,’ it explores the theme of unconventional matchmaking and the unpredictability of love, albeit through a modern lens of technology-driven romance and self-discovery, making it a relatable and entertaining watch for fans of the genre.

7. Holidate (2020)

In ‘Holidate,’ directed by John Whitesell, Emma Roberts stars as Sloane, who teams up with Luke Bracey’s Jackson to be each other’s platonic holiday dates, navigating seasonal festivities without the pressures of commitment. With Kristin Chenoweth as Aunt Susan and Frances Fisher as Elaine, the film delivers a hilarious yet heartwarming tale of two individuals finding solace in each other’s company amidst family gatherings and holiday chaos. Similar to ‘Five Blind Dates,’ ‘Holidate’ taps into the intricacies of non-traditional companionship and the emergence of unexpected romantic connections spurred by familial expectations and societal pressures.

6. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Five Blind Dates’ share a common ground in exploring relationships within the context of Asian culture. While ‘Five Blind Dates’ may focus on the blind date dynamic, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ introduces the complexities of love and societal expectations within a wealthy Asian community. Directed by Jon M. Chu, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she discovers her boyfriend’s affluent family in Singapore.

The film, based on Kevin Kwan’s novel, weaves together humor, romance, and cultural nuances, showcasing the clash between tradition and modernity. The stellar cast includes Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, and Michelle Yeoh, each contributing to the film’s exploration of love, cultural identity, and family expectations within the rich tapestry of Asian culture.

5. 27 Dresses (2008)

’27 Dresses’ and ‘Five Blind Dates’ share thematic similarities in exploring the complexities of dating and relationships. While ‘Five Blind Dates’ revolves around blind dates, ’27 Dresses’ portrays a woman who’s been a bridesmaid 27 times, navigating the challenges of love and weddings. Both films explore the protagonist’s journey through various romantic encounters and the humorous situations that arise. Directed by Anne Fletcher, ’27 Dresses’ stars Katherine Heigl as Jane, a perpetual bridesmaid, and James Marsden as Kevin, a cynical wedding reporter. The film humorously explores Jane’s romantic dilemmas and features a stellar cast, including Malin Åkerman and Judy Greer.

4. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Directed by Susan Johnson, ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ is a heartwarming teen romantic comedy based on Jenny Han’s novel. The plot follows Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor), whose secret love letters accidentally get sent to her crushes, leading to unexpected romantic entanglements. The cast includes Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky, Jordan Fisher, and Anna Cathcart, adding a sprinkle of charisma to the narrative. The film blends humor and romance as Lara navigates the complexities of love and relationships. Similarly to ‘Five Blind Dates,’ it explores the unpredictable nature of romantic connections, adding a touch of humor and sweetness to the journey of love and self-discovery.

3. The Bachelor (1999)

‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Five Blind Dates’ share thematic similarities in exploring the complexities of romantic relationships. While ‘Five Blind Dates’ focuses on blind dates, ‘The Bachelor’ introduces a unique twist by having a single man date multiple women with the intention of finding a life partner. Both narratives delve into the challenges and decisions involved in navigating love and commitment. Directed by Gary Sinyor, ‘The Bachelor’ stars Chris O’Donnell as a reluctant bachelor tasked with finding a wife within 24 hours to inherit a vast fortune. Renée Zellweger, Artie Lange, and Edward Asner also feature, contributing to the film’s comedic and romantic dynamics.

2. The Choice (2016)

‘The Choice‘ and ‘Five Blind Dates’ share thematic similarities in exploring romantic choices and relationships. Both narratives involve protagonists facing decisions in their love lives, navigating blind dates, and contemplating multiple options. While ‘Five Blind Dates’ emphasizes the blind date element more explicitly, ‘The Choice’ introduces choices through a broader lens. Directed by Ross Katz, ‘The Choice’ is a 2016 romantic drama based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel. The plot revolves around Travis Parker (Benjamin Walker) and Gabby Holland (Teresa Palmer), whose lives take unexpected turns as they navigate love, choices, and the consequences of their decisions. The cast also includes Maggie Grace, Tom Welling, and Alexandra Daddario, each contributing to the intricate web of relationships.

1. Choose Love (2023)

Directed by Stuart McDonald, ‘Choose Love‘ shares thematic similarities with ‘Five Blind Dates’ as a unique interactive romantic comedy on Netflix. Both films engage viewers in the decision-making process of the protagonist’s love life, offering a personalized and immersive experience. ‘Choose Love’ introduces Laura Marano’s Cami, who is facing a pivotal choice between her current boyfriend, Paul (Scott Michael Foster), and the captivating British rock star, Rex (Avan Jogia), along with the return of her first love, Jack (Jordi Webber). The interactive format allows audiences to influence the storyline, mirroring the thematic exploration of romantic choices and relationships found in ‘Five Blind Dates,’ making both films stand out in the genre.

