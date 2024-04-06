How to Date Billy Walsh: 8 Similar Movies You’ll Like

Directed by Alex Pillai, ‘How to Date Billy Walsh‘ centers on the evolving dynamics between childhood friends Amelia and Archie. As Archie gathers the courage to confess his long-hidden affection for Amelia, their relationship takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Billy Walsh, a charismatic new transfer student. The cast features Tanner Buchanan, Charithra Chandran, and Sebastian Croft, capturing the intricacies of youthful romance and the complexities of navigating feelings of love and friendship amidst the turbulence of adolescence. If you seek more movies that have the playful ache of unrequited love, friends-to-lovers trope and everything in between, these 8 films like ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ demand your attention.

8. Leap Year (2010)

In ‘Leap Year,’ directed by Anand Tucker, Anna Brady (Amy Adams) plans to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day, a tradition in Ireland. However, her plans are disrupted when bad weather forces her to land in Wales, and she enlists the help of a surly innkeeper, Declan (Matthew Goode), to reach Dublin. As they journey together, sparks fly between them, complicating Anna’s original plans. Both ‘Leap Year’ and ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ explore the theme of unexpected romance arising between two people amidst unforeseen circumstances. In both films, the protagonists find themselves on unplanned journeys that force them to rely on each other, leading to a deepening connection.

7. Just Friends (2005)

‘Just Friends‘ shares similarities with ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ in its exploration of unrequited love and the complexities of friendship turning into romance. In both films, the protagonists navigate the blurred lines between friendship and love as they grapple with their feelings for each other. ‘Just Friends,’ directed by Roger Kumble, follows the story of Ryan Reynolds’s character Chris, who reconnects with his high school crush, Jamie (Amy Smart), during a visit to his hometown. As Chris tries to win Jamie’s heart, comedic misunderstandings and heartfelt moments ensue, making for a charming and relatable romantic comedy.

6. Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

‘Zack and Miri Make a Porno‘ aligns with ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ through its exploration of friendship evolving into something deeper amidst unconventional circumstances. Directed by Kevin Smith and starring Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks, the film follows lifelong friends Zack and Miri, who decide to make a homemade adult film to alleviate their financial woes. As they embark on this unexpected venture, their platonic relationship begins to shift, leading to newfound romantic feelings and comedic chaos. With its blend of humor, romance, and friendship dynamics, ‘Zack and Miri Make a Porno’ offers an entertaining and heartfelt exploration of love and friendship.

5. One Day (2011)

‘One Day’ shares a thematic resonance with ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ as both films explore the problems of relationships between friends transitioning into romantic partners. Directed by Lone Scherfig, the movie follows Emma and Dexter, (Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess), who reunite on the same day each year over two decades. As their friendship evolves and intertwines with life’s ups and downs, they navigate feelings of love, longing, and missed opportunities. ‘One Day’ offers a heartfelt exploration of the blurred lines between friendship and romance, very much like ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’.

4. Flipped (2010)

‘Flipped‘ resonates with ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ through its exploration of childhood friendship evolving into a romantic entanglement. Directed by Rob Reiner, the film follows Juli (Madeline Carroll) and Bryce (Callan McAuliffe) as they navigate their relationship from childhood through adolescence. Set against the backdrop of suburban America in the 1960s, ‘Flipped‘ captures the innocence and complexities of young love. As Juli’s feelings for Bryce evolve over the years, the film delves into themes of perception, misunderstanding, and the layers of human connection.

3. Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

‘Some Kind of Wonderful’, directed by Howard Deutch, follows the story of Keith, a high school student who harbors a crush on his tomboy best friend, Watts, while simultaneously being pursued by popular girl Amanda. Starring Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Lea Thompson, the film explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery against the backdrop of high school life. In ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’, akin to ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’, the protagonist navigates the conundrums of teenage romance amidst shifting feelings and friendships.

2. Made of Honor (2008)

In ‘Made of Honor’, directed by Paul Weiland, the story revolves around Tom, a commitment-phobic playboy who realizes his love for his best friend, Hannah, when she gets engaged to someone else. As he tries to win her heart before it’s too late, comedic and romantic chaos ensues. Starring Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan, and Kevin McKidd, the film explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery against the backdrop of lavish weddings and romantic settings. Similar to ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’, the movie navigates the dreaded possibility of platonic friendships evolving into something more amidst unexpected romantic entanglements.

1. Lust for Love (2014)

In the realm of ‘Lust for Love’, directed by Anton King, Astor, a man yearning for his high school crush seeks advice from his friend Cali to rekindle their connection. As Astor embarks on his quest to win back his former flame, he confronts the ups and downs of love and friendship. With Fran Kranz, Dichen Lachman, and Beau Garrett leading the cast, the film intricately explores the intricacies of unrequited affection and personal growth. Fans of ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ will be drawn to ‘Lust for Love’ for its poignant portrayal of the complications of love and its journey of self-discovery in the pursuit of romance.

