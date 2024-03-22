Liked Immaculate? Explore These 10 Chilling Horror Films

‘Immaculate,’ a chilling psychological horror helmed by Michael Mohan and scripted by Andrew Lobel, boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Sydney Sweeney, Álvaro Morte, and Benedetta Porcaroli. The plot centers on Sister Cecilia, whose traumatic past and mysterious circumstances lead her to a secluded convent in Italy. As Cecilia uncovers unsettling secrets within the convent’s walls, including strange rituals and an inexplicable pregnancy, she finds herself entangled in a web of sinister forces.

With a gripping narrative that escalates into a nightmarish descent, ‘Immaculate’ explores themes of faith, redemption, and the terrifying intersection of the divine and the diabolical. If you crave more narratives with similarly eerie and unsettling themes, here are 10 movies like ‘Immaculate’ that deserve your attention, promising to plunge you into a world of psychological horror and supernatural intrigue.

10. The Orphanage (2007)

‘The Orphanage’, directed by J.A. Bayona, is a haunting Spanish horror film that follows Laura (Belén Rueda) as she returns to the orphanage where she grew up with plans to reopen it as a home for disabled children. However, eerie occurrences begin to unfold, and Laura’s son Simón disappears under mysterious circumstances. As Laura looks into the secrets of the orphanage, she uncovers a tragic history and confronts malevolent forces from the past. Much like ‘Immaculate’, ‘The Orphanage’ explores themes of motherhood, loss, and the supernatural, offering a deeply atmospheric and emotionally resonant tale of terror.

9. The Awakening (2011)

Directed by Nick Murphy, ‘The Awakening’ is a chilling British horror film that centers on Florence Cathcart (Rebecca Hall), a skeptical investigator who debunks supernatural hoaxes in post-World War I England. When she is called to a boarding school to investigate ghostly occurrences, Florence finds herself confronting her own traumatic past and uncovering disturbing truths about the school’s history. With a talented cast including Dominic West and Imelda Staunton, ‘The Awakening’ touches on themes of grief, guilt, and the power of belief, offering a thought-provoking and atmospheric exploration of the paranormal that resonates with the unsettling atmosphere of ‘Immaculate’.

8. The Witch (2015)

In Robert Eggers’ unsettling horror directorial, ‘The Witch,’ a devoutly religious family in 1630s New England faces expulsion from their Puritan community and descends into paranoia and hysteria after their youngest child vanishes inexplicably. As supernatural events unfold and accusations of witchcraft tear the family apart, the film taps into themes of religious fanaticism, primal fears, and the darkness lurking within the human psyche. With haunting imagery and a chilling atmosphere, ‘The Witch’ offers a deeply unsettling portrayal of familial disintegration and the sinister forces that lurk in the shadows, echoing the eerie and mysterious tone of ‘Immaculate.’

7. The Convent (2018)

In Paul Hyett’s horror flick ‘The Convent,’ a troupe of young women, including Michael Ironside, Rosie Day, and Hannah Arterton, seek sanctuary from the turmoil of World War II within the eerie confines of an isolated convent nestled in the English countryside. However, their refuge quickly transforms into a nightmare as they uncover the convent’s sinister past and face off against malevolent forces lurking within its walls. As the women grapple with their own fears and confront the horrors of the convent, they must band together to survive the terrifying ordeal. ‘The Convent’ delivers a spine-chilling tale of supernatural terror, echoing the unsettling atmosphere of ‘Immaculate’.

6. Winchester (2018)

Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, ‘Winchester‘ is a supernatural horror film inspired by the true story of the Winchester Mystery House. Starring Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester, the plot revolves around the heiress to the Winchester firearms fortune, who believes she is haunted by the spirits of those killed by her family’s rifles. As she continuously builds and renovates her sprawling mansion to appease the vengeful ghosts, a psychiatrist (Jason Clarke) investigates her claims. Much like ‘Immaculate,’ ‘Winchester’ explores themes of guilt, grief, and the supernatural, offering a chilling portrayal of a haunted soul seeking redemption amidst the shadows of her past.

5. The Others (2001)

For enthusiasts intrigued by the supernatural mysteries and atmospheric tension of ‘Immaculate’, ‘The Others‘ offers a mesmerizing and chilling cinematic experience. Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, the film follows Grace (Nicole Kidman), who resides in a remote estate with her two children, both afflicted by a rare sensitivity to sunlight. As strange occurrences escalate within the darkened halls of their home, Grace becomes increasingly convinced that malevolent spirits haunt their abode. ‘The Others’ captivates viewers with its haunting atmosphere, spine-tingling suspense, and twisty narrative that keeps audiences guessing until the very end. Fans of ‘Immaculate’ will undoubtedly appreciate the film’s eerie ambiance and its exploration of the blurred lines between the supernatural and the psychological.

4. The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

For aficionados intrigued by the eerie ambiance and thematic depth of ‘Immaculate,’ ‘The Devil’s Backbone’ presents a captivating and evocative cinematic journey. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the film transports viewers to a remote orphanage in post-Civil War Spain, where young Carlos finds himself amidst the specters of the past. As he uncovers the dark secrets lurking within the orphanage’s walls, including the ghost of a murdered child, Carlos must navigate a world haunted by loss, betrayal, and the lingering scars of war. ‘The Devil’s Backbone’ enchants audiences with its haunting imagery, poignant storytelling, and a haunting exploration of the supernatural and human frailty. Fans of ‘Immaculate’ will appreciate the film’s rich atmosphere and its poignant meditation on the ghosts that haunt both the living and the dead.

3. The Nun (2018)

Step into the dark corridors of terror with ‘The Nun,’ a spine-chilling addition to the Conjuring universe that will leave you trembling in fear. Directed by Corin Hardy, the film takes us back to 1952 Romania, where a young nun (Taissa Farmiga) and a priest (Demián Bichir) investigate the mysterious death of another nun at a remote abbey. As they uncover unholy secrets and confront a demonic force in the form of a sinister nun, the boundaries between faith and fear blur, plunging them into a nightmare of supernatural horror. Much like ‘Immaculate,’ ‘The Nun’ delves into the depths of religious terror and the battle between good and evil, offering a heart-pounding journey into the unknown where salvation may come at a terrifying price.

2. Saint Maud (2019)

‘Saint Maud‘, akin to ‘Immaculate’, jumps into the psyche of a devout protagonist grappling with faith and personal demons. Directed by Rose Glass, the film centers on Maud, a devout nurse who becomes obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient, Amanda. As Maud’s religious fervor intensifies, her beliefs blur with delusions of divine purpose, leading to a chilling descent into madness and self-destruction. Featuring a haunting performance by Morfydd Clark as Maud and Jennifer Ehle as Amanda, ‘Saint Maud’ offers a gripping exploration of religious obsession, existential angst, and the complexities of the human spirit.

1. Verónica (2017)

For enthusiasts drawn to the supernatural and psychological depths of ‘Immaculate,’ ‘Verónica’ provides a haunting and intense cinematic experience. Directed by Paco Plaza, the film follows Verónica, a teenage girl who conducts a seance with her friends using an Ouija board, inadvertently summoning malevolent forces into her home. As Verónica’s life spirals into chaos and terror, she grapples with sinister entities that threaten her sanity and the safety of her family. Featuring a mesmerizing performance by Sandra Escacena as Verónica, ‘Verónica’ immerses viewers in a chilling tale of possession, guilt, and the unseen forces that lurk in the shadows. Fans of ‘Immaculate’ will appreciate the film’s atmospheric dread, compelling narrative, and exploration of the supernatural intertwined with human vulnerability.

