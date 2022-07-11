7 Movies Like Incantation You Must See

‘Incantation’ is a Taiwanese horror movie that attempts to terrify its audience with a story involving curses and demonic spirits. Directed by experienced horror filmmaker Kevin Ko, the movie follows Ronan, who tries to protect her daughter, Dodo, from an ancient curse that has been inflicted on her. As the movie progresses, we learn how the curse came to haunt the mother-daughter duo.

Shot in a found footage format, the 2022 movie has received a warm response. Its effective imagery and the storyline have found favor with the audiences. If watching ‘Incantation’ whets your appetite for more horror in the same vein, here’s what we suggest. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘The Incantation’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Paranormal Activity (2007)

‘Paranormal Activity’ follows a young couple, Katie and Micah, whose house is possibly being haunted by an otherworldly being. Katie has been dealing with a demon since her younger days and the movie shows how the couple copes with the supernatural presence. Shot in the same found footage format as ‘Incantation’, ‘Paranormal Activity’ is considered a touchstone of the genre. With its primal scares and the found footage style of filming, it turned out to be a hit. The movie spawned a successful franchise and continues to make viewers squirm.

6. Soul (2013)

‘Soul’ follows a man who is haunted by the spirit of a serial killer. After collapsing while on duty, A-Chuan is sent to live with his father. Spooky happenings immediately start as A-Chuan’s father fights to rescue his son from the spirit’s clutches. If watching ‘Incantation’ made you curious about exploring Taiwanese horror further, ‘Soul’ is a good place to continue the journey. Like in ‘Incantation’, the 2013 movie too deals with a parent’s struggle to ward off the supernatural presence that is haunting their child. Albeit in ‘Soul’, a father and son are substituted in the place of mother and daughter, as in ‘Incantation’.

5. Noroi: The Curse (2005)

‘Noroi: The Curse’ is a Japanese horror movie that traces the journey of Masafumi Kobayashi, a journalist interested in the paranormal. It follows him as he investigates a series of mysterious events that he comes across, which might or might not be interconnected. ‘Noroi: The Curse’ also employs the same found footage gimmick used in ‘Incantation’. Apart from that, the movie also explores ideas in the same ballpark as ‘Incantation’, like curses (as can be seen from the title) and exploring out-of-the-way places with secrets.

4. Lake Mungo (2008)

‘Lake Mungo’ follows a family in the aftermath of the daughter in it drowning. Soon after, they start experiencing things that make them suspect supernatural activity, as their grief takes a haunted form. Another entry in the found footage cannon (though it tends more towards mokumentary), ‘Lake Mungo’ creeps up on the viewer. Its slow and deliberate pacing has the effect of luring the audience in and then taking them on an absorbing ride. Like ‘Incantation’, ‘Lake Mungo’ is hell-bent on tingling your spine.

3. Creep (2014)

‘Creep’ is a minimalistic horror movie fronted by Mark Duplass. A videographer takes up the job of recording a dying man’s last memories and messages. However, as he comes to know the dying man further, he is disturbed by his behavior. ‘Creep’ does what its title promises. It sneaks up on the audience and holds its attention rapt. Similarly shot in a found footage style to ‘Incantation’, the 2014 movie manages to be a fine example of the genre despite the limited setting in which it takes place.

2. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

‘The Blair Witch Project’ chronicles three youngsters who go into a remote area of Maryland to investigate a legend known as the Blair Witch. They have disappeared and the movie shown is a documenting of the footage they themselves shot that has been recovered a year later after their disappearance.

The movie that kick-started the whole found footage horror craze, ‘The Blair Witch Project’ was a massive success. Despite being shot on a teeny-tiny budget, its success lead to establishing the found footage horror genre as a viable area for filmmakers to dive into. Every subsequent found footage horror movie owes in some way to The Blair Witch Project’ and ‘Incantation’ is no different. The two movies share similar plot elements, like venturing into deep and obscure areas in search of myths. Aside from that, ‘Incantation’ takes its cue from ‘The Blair Witch Project’ in framing its story in a way so as to maximize viewer fright.

1. The Exorcist (1973)

‘The Exorcist’ is the classic seventies horror movie about a young girl being haunted by a demonic spirit. Directed by William Friedkin, the movie sees the mother of the possessed girl attempting to rid her of the demon infesting her with the help of Catholic priests performing an exorcism.

The granddaddy of films about possession, ‘The Exorcist’ is one of the most influential horrors of all time. Featuring several iconic scenes, it is considered one of the greatest horror movies ever to be put on a screen. Beyond the elements of a supernatural haunting, ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Incantation’ also share a mother at the heart of the story who is desperate to end her daughter’s agony and release her from her curse, whether it be literal or metaphorical.

