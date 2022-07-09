Where Was Netflix’s Incantation Filmed?

Directed by Kevin Ko, ‘Incantation’ is a Taiwanese horror movie, loosely inspired by true events, that follows Li Ronan who broke a religious taboo six years ago, which resulted in the deaths of her boyfriend and family. Still cursed after that horrific incident, she starts noticing some signs of the curse around her daughter too. Now, Li Ronan must confront her deepest fears and horrors in order to prevent the consequences of her actions years ago haunting and affecting her daughter.

In hopes of finding a way to save her daughter from the curse, Li Ronan starts to document everything about the curse and the horrific incidents that take place. Due to the mockumentary style of direction, the audience gets an immersive viewing experience, making the horror movie even scarier. Apart from staying on the edge of your seats, you might also be scratching your head about the locations that are showcased throughout the movie. Well, allow us to provide you with all the information about the filming sites of the Taiwanese film and get rid of your curiosities!

Incantation Filming Locations

‘Incantation’ was filmed entirely in Taiwan, where the storyline of the film is set. The principal photography for the horror movie seemingly commenced in late 2020 and wrapped up in early 2021, after a couple of months of filming. In addition to the mockumentary style of production, the fact that the production team chose to tape the movie in the locations the narrative is based, makes ‘Incantation’ seem all the more authentic. Now, let’s follow Li Ronan as she captures all the scary and horrific moments on camera, and learn about the specific locations that appear in the film!

Taiwan

For taping all the pivotal sequences for ‘Incantation,’ the production team of the horror movie set up camp in different locations across Taiwan, a country located in East Asia. It appears that a majority of filming took place in and around Taipei City, the capital and a special municipality of Taiwan. By moving across the country, the cast and crew members were able to get the necessary interior and exterior shots for the movie against suitable backdrops.

Taiwan’s culture is a blend of a variety of sources as it includes several elements of the traditional Chinese culture, Japanese culture, aboriginal cultures, traditional Confucianist beliefs, and last but not least, some Western values slowly and steadily. Its capital city, Taipei, is located in the northern part and is considered the political, educational, economic, and cultural center of Taiwan. Over the years, Taipei has served as a prominent production location in several kinds of filming projects. Movies and TV shows such as ‘The Sadness,’ ‘Lucy,’ ‘Life of Pi,’ ‘The Assassin,’ and ‘Light the Night‘ have utilized the locales of the capital city.

