Summer Camp (2024): 10 Similar Comedy Films You Should Watch

Diane Keaton-starrer ‘Summer Camp’ is a light-hearted comedy film that follows Nora, Ginny, and Mary, lifelong friends who meet for a nostalgic summer camp reunion after decades apart. Despite the strong bond the trio share, their reunion is not without its complications, as romantic tensions resurface with the arrival of Stevie D, a past love interest of Nora’s, and the work-related stress from her ever-busy life creates obstacles during their getaway. Co-starring Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, and Eugene Levy, the Castille Landon directorial builds upon the enduring power of friendship and nostalgia to improve one’s present. For viewers who resonate with the escapism and reflection on life, here are 10 movies like ‘Summer Camp’ that offer similar experiences.

10. Indian Summer (1993)

Directed by Mike Binder, ‘Indian Summer’ is an underrated gem, also set on the backdrop of a summer camp and reunion. The story concerns a group of friends who, after arriving at their childhood spot, reminisce about old times—the early 1970s—while also judging the memories with the realistic lens of their present adult lives. The scenic camp setting serves as both a literal and metaphorical backdrop for the characters’ emotional journeys, making it a fitting watch for fans of stories that blend humor, nostalgia, and a realistic look at life.

The ensemble cast, including Alan Arkin and Diane Lane, brings warmth and authenticity to their roles, reminiscent of the close-knit dynamics seen in ‘Summer Camp.’ With friendship and the passage of time at its core, the plot in ‘Indian Summer’ attempts to reignite old bonds and confront past choices, which also parallel those in the Castille Landon film.

9. The Way Way Back (2013)

This coming-of-age comedy from the writer-director team of Nat Faxon and Jim Rash follows 14-year-old Duncan (Liam James) amidst a summer vacation. Going through a rebellious phase, Duncan feels exhausted by his mother and her boyfriend and forms an unexpected bond with the middle-aged waterpark manager, Owen (Sam Rockwell). As Duncan accepts a part-time job — an attempt to get rid of his family — the film handles various issues regarding growing up and overcoming jealousy.

The comedy-drama also features a strong supporting cast led by Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Allison Janney, and Amanda Peet. The efforts shown in ‘The Way Way Back’ on coming to terms with the unwanted surprises life throws at one deliver a nuanced end product that smoothly blends with its more light-hearted moments. These sentiments are reflected in ‘Summer Camp,’ in addition to the stress on relationship dynamics.

8. Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

A true classic of the genre, this adaptation of Robin Schiff’s stage play ‘Ladies Room’, centers around two quirky best friends, Romy and Michele. Directed by David Mirkin, the screwball comedy follows the 28-year-olds on their ten-year high school reunion. Determined to impress their former classmates, they formulate an elaborate lie about their post-graduation success and subsequent lives. Fresh off their respective successes with ‘Friends’ and ‘Mighty Aphrodite,’ Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino play the lead roles.

The film’s comic elements are thoroughly rooted in its larger stakes and the struggle between realizing that authenticity trumps pretense and the popular idea of reputation. Just like ‘Summer Camp,’ ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ also deals with a huge reunion in waiting while also testing deep bonds of friendship, reappearances of past lovers, and the challenges of fitting in. The movie reflects the latter’s nostalgic appeal and self-discovery while echoing its light-hearted nature.

7. Rough Night (2017)

Lucia Aniello’s black comedy film, ‘Rough Night,’ is a pure laughter-fest where life lessons and nuanced filmmaking have to settle for a backseat. The story follows the chaotic and dark misadventures of five college friends who reunite to throw a wild bachelorette for Jess (Scarlett Johansson). The night spirals out of control when a male stripper accidentally dies, bringing the gang to increasingly absurd situations to cover up the incident. The movie also features Demi Moore and the actor-comedians Kate McKinnon and Jillian Bell.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Miami, ‘Rough Night’ treats viewers with some well-written slapstick humor, turning into a fabulous affair that is far from what the title might suggest. Stuffed with excessive profanity, nudity, sexual jokes, alcohol and substance abuse, and gruesome violence, ‘Rough Night’ occasionally knocks on the doors of crime movies until the power of friendship and nostalgia brings it back, putting it along the likes of ‘Summer Camp.’ The two films sit together in generating laughs, but most importantly, it’s their primary characters — grown women — who defy Hollywood’s traditional exploration of friendship.

6. Mystic Pizza (1988)

Along with ‘Steel Magnolias,’ ‘Mystic Pizza’ is a film often credited for establishing Julia Roberts’ film career. Director Donald Petrie’s coming-of-age comedy-drama revolves around the lives of three young women working at a pizzeria in the small town of Mystic, Connecticut. The story takes place during the summer after high school when Daisy, Jojo, and Kat struggle with growing up in a small town and suppressing their desires to escape.

The movie paints a realistic picture of their everyday interactions, romantic adventures, and challenges they face as they transition into adulthood. Emotionally charged at times, ‘Mystic Pizza’ explores themes of friendship, love, and the carelessness of youth in an outstanding manner, similar to ‘Summer Camp.’ As with Keaton, Roberts, also an A-lister, delivers a heartfelt performance that combines a savvy exterior with deep internal flaws, resonating with youthful exploration and growth.

5. Young Adult (2011)

Director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody’s ‘Young Adult’ offers a darkly comedic exploration of adulthood and nostalgia through the lens of Mavis Gary (Charlize Theron). The tragicomedy follows Mavis, a divorced and disillusioned young adult fiction writer who, upon returning to her hometown, is bent on the mission to regain the love of her high school sweetheart, Buddy (Patrick Wilson). The conflict arises when Mavis realizes Buddy is happily married with a kid, yet this realization only fuels her unreasonably obstinate determination.

The depth and vulnerability Mavis experiences, as she battles unresolved issues from her past, transform the movie itself into a novel of hers, paralleling the present and past via blurred lines between reality and fantasy. Not dissimilar to ‘Summer Camp,’ Reitman’s movie uses nostalgia — and dangerously so — to highlight the significance of the universal passage of time and the pitfalls of idealizing the past.

4. Now and Then (1995)

‘Now and Then’ takes viewers on a nostalgic journey as it intertwines the lives of four childhood friends who reunite as adults. Set in the summer of 1970, the coming-of-age comedy-drama follows their adventures, secrets, and bonds as they begin to experience the complexities of adolescence. Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, the movie — as the title suggests —constantly flips timelines between the present and past with its objective to capture the essence of friendship and the bittersweet nostalgia of youth. The movie’s blend of comedy and subtle reality echoes the tonal shifts in ‘Summer Camp.’ Set against the backdrop of summer escapades, the two films highlight the intricacies of friendship and personal growth in a warm and authentic manner that effortlessly resonates with audiences.

3. Book Club (2018)

‘Book Club’ is another gem in the latter phase of Diane Keaton’s—and Jane Fonda’s—careers, stretching her everlasting impact. The Bill Holderman directorial revolves around four lifelong friends whose lives are turned upside down when their book club comes across the infamous ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’ The plot is a delightful mix of comedy and drama, brought to the screen by an undeniable acting masterclass. ‘Book Club’ shares certain thematic elements with ‘Summer Camp,’ particularly in its portrayal of rekindling connections and exploring new phases of life. In a similar fashion to the latter movie, the 2018 comedy also celebrates old age with some of cinema’s most successful performers. Along with their depictions of lifelong friendship, the two movies also show how it’s never too late to try new things.

2. Camp Takota (2014)

Directed by YouTube creators The Brothers Riedell, ‘Camp Takota’ follows Elise (Grace Helbig), who finds herself at a crossroads and decides to return to her old summer camp as a counselor. The plot is a mix of comedy and drama as Elise embarks on a journey of self-discovery, reconnecting with her past to find herself anew. When a potential threat to the camp emerges, the screenplay employs some quintessential methods as a metaphor to persuade viewers to embrace happier versions of themselves. Elise reunites with her two friends after a long time, mirroring the basic premise of ‘Summer Camp.’ Further similarities arise as Elise continues to feel haunted by her current life—relationships and work-related stress—wanting to reclaim her former, happier self.

1. Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Set on the last day of camp in the summer of 1981, ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ creates an attempt to satirize the decade’s sex comedies. The comedy, directed by David Wain, follows a group of camp instructors in the final moments of the season, seeking opportunities to resolve unfinished businesses and budding romances. The movie became a cult classic featuring generation-x comedy powerhouses like Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler, and Elizabeth Banks. The screenplay of Wain and Michael Showalter, who also stars in the movie, delivers absurd humor, mainly from its cast — most of whom were in their 30s — who try to pass off as teenagers.

The movie’s portrayal of interpersonal relationships among camp staff adds a subtle authenticity to its satirical elements. In addition to its setting which perfectly captures the energy of summer camp, ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ contains plenty of similarities with ‘Summer Camp’, one such being nostalgia. Having spent their teens in the 1980s, the cast and crew get thoroughly nostalgic in retaining the era’s essence. The film features fleeting summer love, humorous awkwardness, exaggerated situations, and quirky characters, all of which align closely with the comedic elements found in the Diane Keaton movie.

Read More: Where Was Summer Camp Filmed?