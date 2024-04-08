Loved The Tearsmith? Here Are 8 Similar Romance Movies

With Alessandro Genovesi at the helm, ‘The Tearsmith’ revolves around orphans Rigel Wilde and Nica Dove, who end up living under the same roof after being adopted. While the two struggle with the pain of their past and the beginnings of a new life, they are drawn towards each other despite their differing natures. As a passionate romance blooms between them, Nica is reminded of the orphanage’s story of the Tearsmith, a mystical craftsman of mankind’s sorrows. Based on Erin Doom’s 2021 bestselling novel of the same name, the Netflix Italian-language film is also known as ‘Fabbricante di lacrime.’ Those drawn in by the film’s enigmatic and romantic nature will likely enjoy these movies like ‘The Tearsmith.’

8. Beastly (2011)

Kyle Kingson is a wealthy, self-obsessed student who follows in the footsteps of his elitist father and treats everyone poorly. When he pranks a sorceress, she curses him to be as ugly as his soul, a condition that will remain permanent if he cannot find someone to love him within a year. Kicked out by his father, Kyle lives in an apartment with an immigrant maid and a blind tutor. When he protects a classmate, Lindy, from a drug dealer, the nice girl he always ignored becomes his only hope of salvation.

Under the direction of Daniel Barnz, ‘Beastly’ spins an unusual romantic tale with dark atmospheric storytelling that may resonate with enthusiasts of ‘The Tearsmith.’ The film is a modern retelling of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and explores the timeless themes of internal versus external beauty, penance, and redemption.

7. Fallen (2016)

Directed by Scott Hicks, ‘Fallen’ follows Luce, a troubled teenager sent to Sword & Cross, a mysterious reform school, after being implicated in the death of a young boy. At Sword & Cross, Luce encounters Daniel, a brooding classmate with an enigmatic past, and Cam, a charming newcomer who seems oddly familiar. As Luce delves into the school’s secrets, she discovers a centuries-old supernatural conflict involving fallen angels and their eternal battle for love and redemption.

Haunted by visions and drawn to both Daniel and Cam, Luce uncovers her own connection to this otherworldly conflict. Much like ‘The Tearsmith,’ ‘Fallen’ is based on a bestselling teen romance novel with fantastical elements. The 2009 novel is written by Lauren Kate and has been adapted well with elements of mystery, destiny, and dark atmospheric cinematography that will likely appeal to fans of Erin Doom’s work.

6. Before I Fall (2017)

Directed by Ry Russo-Young, ‘Before I Fall’ centers on Samantha Kingston, a high school senior who becomes stuck in a time loop after a regular day of school and night of partying. Reliving the same day over and over again, Samantha initially seems to be trapped in a cycle of superficiality and cruelty. As the day repeats, she reevaluates her relationships and takes a closer look at herself and the life she has lived.

Through each iteration, Samantha discovers the power of empathy, redemption, and self-discovery, ultimately striving to break free from the cycle and make amends for past mistakes. Based on Lauren Oliver’s 2010 novel of the same name, the film features a protagonist who mirrors parts of Nica Dove’s troubled past and relationships. She finds herself gaining control over her pain and regret through a rediscovery of herself and love, rewriting her destiny in the process.

5. Beautiful Creatures (2013)

In the directorial hands of Richard LaGravenese, ‘Beautiful Creatures’ takes us on a fantastical romance enveloped in a battle of light and darkness. Jaded high schooler Ethan Wate begins to fall for the outcast in his class, Lena Duchannes, a girl who appears in his dreams. He is one of the only people nice to her, and the two soon share a blossoming romance. However, Lena reveals that she is a witch who suffers from a curse that will corrupt her if she remains in love with him. With a backdrop of family secrets and ancient prophecies, the young lovers embark on a quest to break the curse and defy the expectations of their world.

Based on a novel of the same name written by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl, the teenage romance will likely enchant fans of ‘The Tearsmith’ with its dark fantastical romance, which sees love defying the odds of a burdensome past. The film is further highlighted by its extraordinary world mixed with real-world history, well-written dialogue, and spectacular atmospheric cinematography.

4. If I Stay (2014)

‘If I Stay’ follows Mia Hall as her idyllic life is seemingly cut short by a tragic car accident. Mia’s body falls into a coma, and her spirit projects out of it, looking at the events taking place around her unconscious form. Losing her loving parents in the accident, Mia’s will to go on living falters, only to be held up by Adam, the love of her life, who stays by her side as much as he possibly can. As family members, friends, and Adam tearfully will her to come back to them, Mia has limited time left to make a fateful choice.

Helmed by director R.J. Cutler and based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Gayle Forman, the poignant drama may appeal to those who enjoyed the philosophical and emotional side of ‘The Tearsmith.’ Accompanied by the touching tunes of classical instruments and an acoustic guitar, the narrative is brought to life by moving writing and performances, providing a thoroughly life-affirming experience.

3. The Shape of Water (2017)

With Guillermo del Toro in the director’s chair, ‘The Shape of Water’ transports us to the Cold War era in 1962 Baltimore. The film follows Elisa Esposito, a mute janitor working in a high-security government laboratory, who forms a unique bond with a humanoid amphibious creature held captive for scientific study. As their relationship deepens through subtle communication and acts of kindness, Elisa becomes determined to rescue the creature from captivity.

Aided by her friends and coworkers, Elisa must overcome numerous obstacles for her escape plan to work, the biggest of which is the ruthless head of security (Michael Shannon). A unique tale of love and expression, ‘The Shape of Water’ will likely captivate offbeat romance enthusiasts of ‘The Tearsmith’ with its rich cinematography, nostalgia-inducing music, and stellar performances.

2. Through My Window (2022)

Also known as ‘A través de mi ventana,’ the Spanish-language Netflix film follows Raquel as she falls in love with her attractive neighbor, Ares. Having only ever been caught staring at him, Raquel works up the courage to talk to him under the guise of discussing the Wi-Fi password. Ares responds to her advances in kind, and the two begin an explorative romance despite the differences in their natures and families. Directed by Marçal Forés and based on the novel of the same name by Ariana Godoy, the film will intrigue fans of ‘The Tearsmith’ as a steamy teen romance. The movie is visually captivating and also boasts good writing and amusing humor between the memorable characters.

1. Never Let Me Go (2010)

‘Never Let Me Go’ is a poignant drama directed by Mark Romanek, adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2005 novel of the same name. The film introduces us to Kathy (Carey Mulligan), Tommy (Keira Knightley), and Ruth (Andrew Garfield), who grow up together in a seemingly idyllic English boarding school. As they mature and lead happy lives of learning, forming friendships, and experiencing romance, the teenagers are made aware of a haunting reality tied to their existence. The characters actually inhabit a dystopic world that will forcibly drain them of life before they are thirty years old.

Despite their impending doom, Kathy, Tommy, and Ruth continue to make the most of their time, forming deep bonds and indulging in their desires. The three begin to work towards a provision in the system that may allow them to extend their lifespans. For those who liked the darker and more explorative nature of ‘The Tearsmith,’ ‘Never Let Me Go’ will provide a simultaneously life-affirming and chilling experience that isn’t for the faint of heart. The film immerses us in its world with a riveting storyline, masterful performances, and themes that will force you to think about them long after the credits have rolled.

