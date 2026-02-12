8 Movies Like Wuthering Heights on Netflix

Directed by Emerald Fennell, ‘Wuthering Heights’ is the story of two passionate individuals challenged by circumstances, class differences, and family legacy. The romantic drama film centers on Catherine “Cathy” Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), the daughter of a wealthy family in 18th-century England, and her turbulent romantic journey with Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi), a commoner in the Yorkshire moors. Based on Emily Brontë’s eponymous novel, the narrative follows Catherine and Heathcliff as they try to overcome various obstacles to be together.

While the former’s marriage to another man unravels in unexpected ways, Heathcliff is forced to forge his destiny. As the two go through longing, separation, and passion, they are forced to make difficult decisions that may hold the key to their future. The film intricately sheds light on themes of obsession, loyalty, desire, and destiny through the complexities of Catherine and Heathcliff’s relationship dynamics. These movies, streaming on Netflix, capture the essence of ‘Wuthering Heights’ and poignantly delve into its themes.

8. On Swift Horses (2024)

‘On Swift Horses,’ based on Shannon Pufahl’s eponymous novel, deals with the life of Muriel Edwards Walker (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who marries Lee Walker (Will Poulter). They start a fresh life in the 1950s. Their simple existence is thrown into unexpected turmoil when Lee’s brother, Julius Walker (Jacob Elordi), reenters their lives. Julius has an unconventional approach and takes part in gambling and other activities.

As Muriel finds a different kind of bond with Julius, she also discovers her own passions. While Julius falls in love with a man named Henry, Muriel develops a romantic relationship with her neighboring woman, Sandra Gutiérrez. Julius and Muriel strive to find their own voices and passions in an unfair world, much as Catherine and Heathcliff do in ‘Wuthering Heights.’ The romantic drama film, directed by Daniel Minahan, is streaming on Netflix.

7. The Illusionist (2006)

‘The Illusionist,’ helmed by Neil Burger, chronicles the trials and tribulations of a magician named Eisenheim (Edward Norton), who falls in love with Duchess Sophie von Teschen (Jessica Biel) in the 19th century. Loosely based on Steven Millhauser’s short story ‘Eisenheim the Illusionist,’ the story focuses on Eisenheim’s efforts to win his love against overwhelming social and economic odds in Vienna. The relationship between the duchess and the magician becomes controversial as familial and political forces threaten to tear the lovers apart. To free Sophie from her royal residence, Eisenheim has to use his magical skills to free her, even as Chief Inspector Walter Uhl (Paul Giamatti) keeps an eye on him. The romantic mystery film reflects the social commentary and themes of forbidden love and class differences in ‘Wuthering Heights.’ You may watch it here.

6. Lady J (2018)

Written and directed by Emmanuel Mouret, ‘Lady J’ or ‘Mademoiselle de Joncquières’ is set in 18th-century France and tells the story of Madame de La Pommeraye (Cécile de France), who falls in love with a man named Marquis des Arcis (Édouard Baer), who is known for his easygoing ways. When she is unexpectedly rejected by Arcis, Pommeraye feels melancholy and a sense of grudge. To teach Arcis a lesson for his actions, she hires Mademoiselle de Joncquières (Alice Isaaz), a sex worker, and her mother, Madame de Joncquières (Natalia Dontcheva), to achieve this. Her main goal is to trap Arcis by making Mademoiselle de Joncquières seduce and control him. The ideas of obsession in love, class politics, and cultural norms play a major role in the movie, as they do in ‘Wuthering Heights.’ The French period drama film, inspired by a story in Denis Diderot’s novel ‘Jacques the Fatalist,’ is available on Netflix.

5. Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023)

Netflix’s ‘Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction’ or ‘Ehrengard: Forførelsens kunst’ revolves around the actions of Mr. Cazotte (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard), an artist in the kingdom of Babenhausen. He is tasked by the Grand Duchess (Sidse Babett Knudsen) to assist her son, Prince Lothar (Emil Aron Dorph), in perfecting the art of seduction. Her goal is to make Lothar marry and produce an heir before his succession is challenged by others.

However, when Lothar sets out to seduce Ehrengard (Alice Bier Zandén), the daughter of an influential family, the consequences are unexpected for everyone involved. Based on the novel of the same name by Karen Blixen, the movie resembles the spirit of ‘Wuthering Heights,’ due ot its focus on intimacy, sex, class, power, and love. The Danish romantic comedy-drama, directed by Bille August, is available to watch here.

4. Romeo & Juliet (2013)

‘Romeo & Juliet,’ set in the late Middle Ages in Verona, tells the story of Romeo Montague (Douglas Booth) and Juliet Capulet (Hailee Steinfeld), who come from warring families. They secretly get married after falling deeply in love with each other. This worsens the feud between their two families, who seek to change the lovers’ destiny. As Romeo and Juliet come to terms with their conflicting loyalties and moral complexities, fate seems to have a different plan for them. Based on William Shakespeare’s play ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ the British romantic drama reflects the essence of ‘Wuthering Heights’ through its depictions of forbidden love, familial politics, moral issues, and the relentless nature of love. The Carlo Carlei directorial can be viewed on Netflix.

3. Persuasion (2022)

Based on Jane Austen’s eponymous novel, Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’ deals with the life of Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), who breaks off her engagement with Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) after being forced to do so by her family. Eight years later, she spends her life with regret, thinking about her past with Frederick. Things take a turn when fate brings Frederick back into her life. With the possibility of another heartbreak worrying her, Anne must do everything in her power to defy family and everything that stands between her and Frederick. However, familial issues and her social circle make it difficult for Anne to achieve her mission. Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the romantic drama, akin to ‘Wuthering Heights,’ is a complex tale of circumstance, puzzling love, loyalty, and family issues. It can be watched here.

2. Tulip Fever (2017)

‘Tulip Fever’ chronicles the trials and tribulations of Sophia Sandvoort (Alicia Vikander), an orphan in 17th-century Amsterdam, who gets married to a rich man named Cornelis Sandvoort (Christoph Waltz). Based on Deborah Moggach’s novel of the same name, the romantic drama film follows Jan van Loos (Dane DeHaan), a painter who is hired by Cornelis to paint a picture of Sophia. However, during the painting sessions, Jan and Sophia develop deep romantic feelings for each other.

Unhappy with her marriage and willing to sacrifice comfort for love, Sophia intends to run away with Jan to start a new life. However, the society around them and Corenlis stand in the way of the lovers. Helmed by Justin Chadwick, the experiences of Jan and Sophia in the story, characterized by forbidden romance and class issues, are similar to those of Catherine and Heathcliff in ‘Wuthering Heights.’ The movie is streaming on Netflix.



1. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ based on the eponymous novel by D. H. Lawrence, centers on the passionate and rebellious relationship between Connie Reid (Emma Corrin) and Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell). Connie, a young woman, marries the aristocratic Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett) before World War I. Although she loves her husband, she finds no soulful connection with him. Seeking the passion she desires, Connie fearlessly begins a physical and emotional relationship with Oliver, the estate’s handsome gamekeeper. She dares to go against traditional values and follow her heart.

However, when Clifford suspects that his marriage is troubled, Connie and Oliver must battle class differences and social norms to stay together. Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, the romantic drama movie is deeply connected to ‘Wuthering Heights’ through its exploration of romance in unlikely situations, the conflict between nobility and love, and the elements of obsession and loyalty. You can enjoy the story here.