Where Was Wuthering Heights (2026) Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Loosely adapted from Emily Brontë’s classic eponymous novel, ‘Wuthering Heights’ is a period romantic drama movie helmed by Emerald Fennell. The narrative follows an orphaned boy named Heathcliff, who is taken in by the wealthy Earnshaws. As a result, he grows up alongside the family’s daughter, Catherine Earnshaw, on the Yorkshire moors, forming a deep friendship with her. When they reunite in young adulthood after several years apart, their childhood friendship blossoms into something more intense and passionate.

However, the romance brewing between them introduces a series of emotional challenges, leading to destructive and tragic consequences. Led by the chemistry-filled performances from Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the film also features Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell. Set against the backdrop of the overcast Yorkshire moors, the ill-fated tale of romance unfolds in the lavish Earnshaw mansion, where Heathcliff and Catherine’s friendship transforms into love.

Wuthering Heights Filming Locations

The Emerald Fennell directorial, ‘Wuthering Heights,’ was reportedly filmed entirely in England, particularly in North Yorkshire, Hertfordshire, and London. According to reports, principal photography for the romantic film got underway in late January 2025 and continued for less than three months before wrapping up in early April of the same year. In the first week of the shooting process, Jacob Elordi, who portrays Heathcliff, reportedly got a second-degree burn from a steaming hot brass knob while taking a shower, causing him to visit the hospital.

North Yorkshire, England

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Wuthering Heights’ were lensed across the ceremonial county of North Yorkshire. To be specific, the cast and crew members took over the Yorkshire Dales, which consists of several valleys in the Pennines. For instance, the valley of Arkengarthdale features in various key exterior scenes involving Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. The filming unit also set up camp in Swaledale, where they taped numerous portions in the village of Low Row. Furthermore, the Yorkshire Dales National Park, which covers several areas of the Yorkshire Dales, also served as a prominent production location for the Margot Robbie starrer. The production team was also spotted recording important portions around the Surrender Bridge, a Grade II-Listed building situated on Surrender Road.

Hertfordshire, England

The shooting of ‘Wuthering Heights’ was also conducted in a few spots in the ceremonial county of Hertfordshire in the East of England. According to reports, the team utilized the facilities at Sky Studios Elstree at Loverose Way in Borehamwood to film a portion of ‘Wuthering Heights.’ Spanning 27.5 acres, the studio houses 12 technologically equipped stages ranging from 10,000 to 40,000 sq ft, along with several world-class production and post-production facilities. By resorting to rainwater harvesting and renewable electricity generation, the team at the complex also ensures it balances creativity with sustainability. All of this makes it a favorable shooting site for productions of varying scale and scope, such as ‘Wicked,’ ‘Paddington in Peru,’ and ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,’ and has further put the suburban town on the filmmaking map.

London, England

To film the steamy Gothic romance, the cast and crew also visited London. The capital of England and the United Kingdom needs no introduction as a filming location. Over the decades, it has built a solid reputation as a global filming hub owing to its dynamic blend of world-renowned landmarks, structures with period and contemporary architecture, diverse neighborhoods, bustling streets, and vibrant cultural atmosphere. Aside from ‘Wuthering Heights,’ it has also hosted the production of similar movies and shows like ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Hamnet,’ ‘Friends,’ ‘You,’ ‘About Time,’ ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,’ ‘Notting Hill,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ ‘One Day,’ ‘Love Actually,’ ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ ‘We Live in Time,’ and ‘All of Us Strangers.’

