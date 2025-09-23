What Happened to Edwina Yen? Did Mya Lowe Leave Murder in a Small Town?

Created by Ian Weir, Fox’s ‘Murder in a Small Town‘ follows Karl Alberg and his trusted team of police officers as they solve the most difficult cases that plague the quaint town of Gibsons. The line between Karl’s city and town life begins to blur when the criminals he is up against prove their mettle in increasingly clever ways. However, the protagonist anchors himself in the form of the connections he makes, with one of his strongest bonds being with Corporal Edwina Yen. While the sophomore season of the show has seen its share of new cast members, Yen has yet to make an appearance, both in class and otherwise. That raises questions not just about the character, but about the nature and quality of the investigations going forward. This time, Karl’s journey takes him deeper into the past, shifting the focus from the tight interpersonal dynamics to the more confounding mysteries of the town, with its comings and goings turning all the more relevant. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mya Lowe Will Not Be Returning as Edwina Yen in Season 2

Although Edwina Yen was a member of Karl Alberg’s core investigative team in the first season, it has been confirmed that she will not be returning for the sequel. US Weekly was the first to report on Mya Lowe not reprising her role for the second season, and in an interview with The Permanent Rain Press, the actor herself confirmed the same. During the conversation, she put scheduling conflicts as the primary reason for her unavailability during the filming period, which lines up with her work in season 2 of ‘My Life With the Walter Boys,’ where she essays the role of Kiley. Given that two show productions overlapped, Lowe decided to prioritize the Netflix teen drama. Though Yen is not mentioned in the season premiere, it can be theorized that she was transferred out of Gibsons, which would explain her absence within the narrative.

While Mya Lowe’s character might not be returning for the sophomore season, that does not eliminate the possibility of her making a comeback in a potential season 3. Given that the structure of ‘Murder in a Small Town’ allows for a consistent recirculation of old plot threads and characters, it is within the realm of possibility that Edwina Yen finds her way back to the Gibsons Police Department and picks up right where she left off. However, there is no sequel confirmation as of writing, and Mya Lowe’s scope within the series appears to be limited to the first season. Although her role was cropped out of the plot without any explicit confirmation within the narrative, there might be future scenes addressing this topic. In particular, Yen’s strong friendship with Isabella Hardud means that the character’s fate is bound to come up as a point of discussion, especially since Hardud is still a strong presence in the second season.

Edwina Yen Added a Layer of Charm and Inquisitiveness to Murder in a Small Town

Over the course of the inaugural run of the show, Edwina Yen made her presence known as the youngest member of the team, but that didn’t stop her from matching pace with the very best at work. As such, her time as a Gibson police corporal was defined by her sense of ambition and perseverance, both of which were instrumental in catching the serial killer who had been running amok in town for decades. Additionally, she made sure to maintain a warm relationship with everyone in her crew, and particularly her partner, Kendrick. Although the two have their differences from time to time, their mutual understanding leads to a synergy that greatly streamlines the crime-solving process. Notably, there seems to be room for unexpressed emotions between the two, but with Yen’s absence in this season, that potential angle has seemingly been put on an indefinite hold.

In the interview with The Permanent Rain Press, Mya Lowe fondly recounted her experience working on the show, which likely rules out the possibility of friction between the actor and the crew. She talked about the bonds she cultivated during the production process, which also doubled as a learning experience for the actor, as she worked side by side with veterans of the field. Additionally, she also spoke affectionately of the sleepy, coastal town of Gibsons, explaining that it still hasn’t left her mind. Although these words do not directly point to her potentially returning to the show, they at least point to her positive feelings about the story. Some of Lowe’s other significant works as an actor include ‘Yellowjackets,’ where she portrays Teen Gen AKA Yellowjacket #1, alongside shows such as ‘Fakes’ and ‘Dead Boy Detectives,’ where she plays Sophie and Maren, respectively.

