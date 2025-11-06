‘Murder In A Small Town’ Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

The crime drama series ‘Murder In A Small Town’ has been renewed by Fox for the third season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Filming will take place in Sunshine Coast, British Columbia, in the first quarter of 2026. Ian Weir, the show’s creator, is back as showrunner and head writer. The news of the renewal comes as a surprise, since Season 2 has yet to come to a close.

In the latest episode of Season 2, i.e., Episode 6, Chief of Police Karl Alberg and Sergeant Sid Sokolowski arrive at a crime scene where they find 42-year-old Jack Coutts, who has been shot but not fatally. He is taken to the hospital. The duo reaches out to Jack’s emergency contact, Ryan, with whom Jack went to a bereavement group to cope with his daughter Anya’s passing five years ago.

As the investigation proceeds, Karl and Sid figure out that Jack may have found out who killed his daughter. Later on, they find a jet ski that is connected to Anya’s autopsy. The gun that Jack was shot with, thanks to the ballistics report, belongs to Chad, whom Sid and Corporal Laila Jackson come across at the Jet Ski store. All the evidence is traced back to their original owners/users, but the truth about who shot Jack comes out on its own after Ryan tries to kill Jack in the hospital. The episode ends with the revelation that it was Ryan who killed Anya accidentally and befriended Jack to ensure he doesn’t find out the truth.

While season 2 hasn’t ended, actors who we can expect to return for season 3 include Rossif Sutherland as Karl Alberg, Aaron Douglas as Sid Sokolowski, Kristin Kreuk as Cassandra Lee, Bethany Brown as Laila Jackson, and Marcia Gay Harden as Mayor Christine Holman.

Season 1 and Season 2 of ‘Murder In A Small Town’ were also filmed in Sunshine Coast, British Columbia. Other shows filmed in the province include ‘Tracker,’ ‘Untamed,’ ‘Smoke,’ and ‘The Hunting Party.’

Read More: ‘The Lowdown’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX