Nancy Connor: Where is Robert Downey Sr.’s Sister Now?

Netflix’s ‘Sr.’ is a documentary that features the father-son duo of Robert Downey Sr and Robert Downey Jr. In the movie, the two celebrated entertainment personalities discuss Downey Sr’s career as a filmmaker, along with details of his personal life. Through this project, viewers can get an insight into how Downey Sr approached his work and what motivated him to keep going within the underground film industry.

Apart from the two Downeys, the film also features many people close to Downey Sr. While many of them knew the filmmaker very well, few could compete with Downey Sr’s sister Nancy Connor. During her part in the film, Nancy shares her thoughts regarding her brother. Naturally, people are eager to learn more about her and her current whereabouts. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Who is Nancy Connor?

As Robert Downey Sr’s sister, Nancy was the daughter of Elizabeth Elias née McLauchlen, a well-known model who was part of the agency known as Powers. Her father, Robert John Elias, was apparently active in the hotel management industry. At some point, Elizabeth separated from her husband and married James Downey. Robert Downey Sr actually was born Robert John Elias Jr. but changed his last name when joining the US army while underage. He adopted his stepfather’s last name and has used it ever since, even passing it down to his son.

In the Netflix documentary, Nancy has a brief but impactful presence. Her views regarding her brother certainly surprised everyone, including the man in question. “I always say that he is an innocent,” Nancy commented. “An innocent and a purist.” Given Downey Sr’s reputation as a provocative filmmaker with ideas that challenge the norm, Nancy’s words seemed to baffle the filmmaker. However, she stayed firm in her opinion.

Nancy then stated that behind the veil of Downey Sr’s humor are his actual thoughts, given his nature as an honest person. Hence her depiction of him as innocent. She also stated that while her nephew, Robert Downey Jr, had much in common with her brother, his skills can also be attributed to his mother, Elsie Ford. According to Nancy, a child of two immensely talented people was bound to be as impressive as Downey Jr is. She also elaborated on Downey Sr’s relationship with Elsie and how the two connected instantly and were always in sync. “They got each other. They would laugh. They would make have us laughing,” she reminisced when talking about the pair’s relationship.

Where is Nancy Connor Now?

As of writing, we believe Nancy is indeed staying in Manhattan or the nearby area. Though she seemed happy to share her thoughts for the Downey documentary, Nancy seems to prefer staying away from the public’s eye. On July 7, 2021, Nancy Connor lost her brother, Robert Downey Sr, to complications from Parkinson’s disease. The filmmaker passed away in his sleep while staying in his home in Manhattan, New York. Nancy also has another brother named Jim, who did survive Downey Sr. We believe that Nancy is quite close to her actor nephew and other family members. We wish her the best for life and hope she has a beautiful future ahead.

