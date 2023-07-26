Nathan Rave and Kevin Marmion: Where Are the Bakers Now?

‘The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals,’ AKA ‘Bake Off: The Professionals,’ is a British baking show that has become a beloved part of the famous ‘The Great British Baking Show‘ franchise. Each and every season introduces viewers to some highly talented bakers whose creations have often left the public speechless. The seventh iteration of the show was certainly no different, which only served to make the victory of Nathan Rave and Kevin Marmion even more impressive. But where are the two winners these days? Well, we are here to explore the same!

Nathan Rave and Kevin Marmion’s Journey

Friends Nathan and Kevin entered the baking show as participants of Heat A, as they competed against five other teams to hopefully claim a spot in the Top 6. The work done by the two helped them earn the first position in the very first week, with their flavors being lauded by judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden. The two continued their winning top streak in Week 2, despite the fact that their showpiece did not stay intact until the time of judging due to structural issues.

Given their strong performance in the first two weeks of the competition, Nathan and Kevin could certainly feel the pressure as they tried to make it through Week 3 and hopefully be a part of the Top 6. For their showstopper challenge, they paid homage to Poseidon, and even though the judges stated that they would have liked more visual components, the taste of their chocolate bars helped them once again bag the top spot.

As the competition grew harder, Nathan and Kevin tried their best to show the judges just what they were capable of. Even after entering the Top 6, they maintained their streak of bagging first place thanks to their strong flavors, earning a place in the Quarterfinals. The duo ended up being placed in second position for this round which, all things considered, is indeed quite impressive. However, they made a strong comeback in the semi-finals, once again being declared the top competitor of the week. With only two more challenges in front of them, Nathan and Kevin pulled out all stops and, despite being critiqued on their macron cake, ended up winning the competition due to their visual and flavourful components.

Where Are Nathan Rave and Kevin Marmion Now?

As of writing, both Nathan and Kevin seem to be doing quite well in their lives. The former is based in Holloway in London, England, and has been working as a freelance baker/chef since May 2022. Prior to that, he served as Head Pastry Chef at Sanderson Hotel from September 2018 to November 2020. The International Pastry Consultant and Food and Beverage Expert became a student of Rome Business School in 2021 to gain a master’s degree in Food and Management, graduating in December 2022, an achievement he is immensely proud of.

Kevin also seems to be thriving professionally. Since June 2022, he has been working as a Pastry Sous Chef at Harrods. Additionally, he is also serving as a Line Cook at Shangri-La The Shard in London, though he also worked at the establishment from August 2021 to February 2023 as a Junior Pastry Sous Chef. The French baker also likes to post pictures of sweet creations on Instagram, something that his fans are certainly happy about. We wish both culinary experts the best for their future and hope that they continue to thrive in their respective lives.

