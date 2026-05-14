Is Netflix’s Nemesis Based on a True Story?

Created by Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole, ‘Nemesis’ presents an invigorating story where the chasm between a cop and a robber proves to be shallower than thought. The story revolves around Isaiah Stiles, a police Lieutenant, and Coltrane Wilder, a criminal who is very good at covering his tracks. The former has been trying to pin down the latter for a long time to avenge the death of his rookie trainee. Nonetheless, the criminal mastermind and his four-person crew are excellent at leaving no loose ends behind. That is, until one tiny misstep changes everything, hurtling the two into a fast-paced game of traps, counterattacks, and power moves. The crime series primarily focuses on the dynamic between these two characters, exploring grounded character-driven themes in the process.

Nemesis Builds Upon a Familiar Cops Vs Robbers Premise

‘Nemesis’ employs the criminal and judicial realms of Los Angeles as a backdrop to follow the conflict between one man and his law-backed revenge plot, and a rogue criminal who relies on his wits to keep him safe and successful. As a result, for the most part, the crime-driven aspects of the story remain in service of these central characters and their circumstances. In real life, there are no direct counterparts for either the central law enforcement agent or the crime ringleader. This means the story at large also becomes a work of fiction, credited to the creativity of showrunners Courtney A. Kemp, Tani Marole, and their team of screenwriters, which includes Mike Flynn, Monica Mitchell, and Gabriela Uribe.

Notably, the show’s co-creator Kemp has a long history of working on fictionalized, yet compelling, crime drama shows. She’s the creator of the original ‘Power’ series, its ensuing spin-off ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ and has been an executive producer on all other continuations within the franchise. While ‘Nemesis’ touches upon a similar theme of crime, family, and ambition, it operates on a premise unique to its narrative. In the Netflix series, Kemp, along with her co-creator, Marole, delves into the well-trodden grounds of a cops-vs-robbers narrative.

The story begins at a familiar place, where the cat-and-mouse chase between law and disorder remains at the center of the tale. However, the series heightens the trope and strives to examine it under a scrutinizing lens. In pitching both Isaiah and Coltrane as the protagonists in the story, the narrative pushes the boundaries of morality and identity. As a result, the layers are peeled back on both characters, exposing the glaring similarities between the two seemingly diametrically opposed individuals. Ultimately, this allows the fictitious show to exist within familiar confines while still retaining a sense of originality.

Nemesis Explores Themes of Fatherhood and Masculinity

The plot-based framework of ‘Nemesis’ grants the show a sense of familiarity. However, it’s the characters and their interpersonal relationships that allow for the narrative to gain a sense of realism and authenticity. One of the key similarities between Isaiah and Coltrane in the story stems from their identities as family men who are balancing their personal ambition and goals with their roles as husbands, sons, and fathers (or an expecting father, as is the case with Coltrane). These relationships and their impact on each character’s personal identities remain a huge grounding tool for their respective characterizations.

In a conversation with Decider, Kemp shared, “We definitely want to explore themes of masculinity, of marriage, partnership, what it means to be a partner, what it means to be a leader. Both of our male characters not only are married, but they also lead groups of people. And so those things are definitely in there.” She further added, “This show was more about saving a marriage, keeping a marriage, being in a marriage, and being in partnership, in addition to all the fast-paced action and crime and, you know, cops and robbers.” On a secondary level, this also extends to characters like Candace and Ebony, Isaiah and Coltran’s respective wives, who retain a crucial role in both protagonists’ lives. Thus, a focus on a realistic understanding of these characters and their lives informs the show’s more realistic, relatable aspects.

Read More: Nemesis Season 2 Cast and Plot Theories