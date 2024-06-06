Netflix’s Adolescence: Plot Details, Revealed

Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Adolescence’ promises to be an intriguing exploration of the human psyche! The plot revolves around 13-year-old Jamie, who fatally stabs his classmate. In the aftermath, he is arrested and denies the murder. With the help of his dad, Chris; psychologist, Briony; and Detective Inspector Bascombe, we delve into Jamie’s troubled mind. The authorities seemingly find video evidence against Jamie, but he maintains that he is innocent throughout the investigation.

As the narrative progresses, it is revealed that Jamie is not a popular kid in school, and he is bullied and labeled an “incel” online by his classmates. His behavior can be strange, making others feel uncomfortable in his presence. He speaks like someone far beyond his years, but at moments, we can still see clear glimpses of a very young, scared, and innocent child shining through.

The shooting of the series started in Yorkshire, England, last month and will conclude this coming August. Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham penned the psychological drama, with Philip Barantini on board as director.

Graham previously created the drama miniseries ‘Boiling Point‘ for the BBC. The show centers on head chef Carly and her team as they navigate the challenges of running a new restaurant, Point North. This series is a sequel to the 2021 film of the same name, in which the actor headlined the cast as Andy Jones. His other upcoming projects include ‘Blitz,’ which tells the stories of a group of Londoners during the bombing of the English capital in World War II, and Johnny Depp’s biographical drama ‘Modi,’ in which he will appear as Léopold Zborowski.

Barantini was part of all three of Graham’s ‘Boiling Point’ projects. He directed two episodes of the TV series, the 2021 movie, and the 2019 original short film. The filmmaker also recently directed the movie ‘Accused,’ which follows a young man who must survive the night when a revenge-obsessed society mistakenly targets him, only for an online witch-hunt to arrive at his doorstep.

Thorne recently wrote the BBC series ‘Best Interests.’ He is known as the creator of the fantasy drama series ‘His Dark Materials,’ a television adaptation of Philip Pullman’s ‘His Dark Materials‘ trilogy that follows a young girl destined to challenge authority. Additionally, he wrote the scripts for ‘Enola Holmes 2‘ and ‘The Swimmers.’

Netflix’s murder mystery series ‘Bodies‘ and the BBC’s global phenomenon ‘Peaky Blinders,’ both starring Graham, were also filmed in Yorkshire.

