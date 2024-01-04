Netflix Orders Olga Kurylenko’s Burn(es) Out; Starts Filming in Paris Later This Month

Netflix has ordered the Olga Kurylenko-starrer comedy series ‘Burn(es) Out.’ The filming of the French show will begin in Paris, France, later this month. The plot of the project is currently under wraps.

Olivier Rosemberg wrote the series. The screenwriter is known for writing and starring in Netflix’s comedy-drama show ‘Family Business,’ which revolves around a Parisian family’s efforts to turn their declining kosher butcher shop into the country’s first marijuana coffee shop. In addition to co-writing all eighteen episodes, Rosemberg plays Olivier Pariente in the series. As an actor, he appears in several French films such as ‘The Gravity,’ ‘A Man in a Hurry,’ and ‘The Gilded Cage.’

Rosemberg will also direct the series along with Noémie Saglio, one of the creators of Netflix’s romantic-comedy series ‘The Hook Up Plan.’ The filmmaker helmed or co-helmed sixteen episodes of the show as well. Saglio penned and directed ‘The Parisian Bitch: Princess of Hearts’ with Eloïse Lang and ‘I Kissed a Girl’ with Maxime Govare.

Kurylenko is currently engaged in the production of Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts,’ in which she will play Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster. The actress completed shooting ‘Misdirection,’ also starring Oliver Trevena and Frank Grillo. Kurylenko played Mia in Chris Hemsworth-starrer ‘Extraction 2,’ Karina in Harvey Keitel-starrer ‘Paradox Effect,’ and Kara in the action thriller ‘Treason.’

The show will also feature Manu Payet, the French comedian and actor who lent his voice to Po in the French versions of ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ and ‘Kung Fu Panda 3.’ Guillaume Labbé, who portrayed Maxime in ‘The Hook Up Plan,’ Ben in Prime Video’s ‘Escort Boys,’ and Lieutenant Retz in Disney+’s ‘Parallels,’ will appear as well. The rest of the cast includes Vincent Heneine (Netflix’s ‘AKA’ and ‘The 7 Lives of Lea’) and Mélanie Bernier (Patrice Leconte’s ‘Maigret’).

Paris, the principal filming location of the show, remains one of the major entertainment production hubs in Europe. The city previously hosted the shooting of ‘Money Heist’ prequel ‘Berlin,’ Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon,’ and David Fincher’s ‘The Killer.’

