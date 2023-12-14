Netflix Orders Carlton Cuse’s Miami Medical Series

Netflix has ordered a new untitled medical series with Carlton Cuse on board as the showrunner. The project will start shooting in New Mexico in March 2024. The show, set in Miami, Florida, examines the power dynamics and personal relationships of the men and women saving lives within the city’s busiest hospital.

The medical drama marks Cuse’s return to the genre after developing Apple TV+’s ‘Five Days at Memorial’ with John Ridley, which is based on the true story of the deaths that happened at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. He is collaborating with Netflix for the second time. The veteran television writer co-developed the horror fantasy series ‘Locke & Key’ for the streaming giant, based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez.

Cuse’s political action thriller series ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ concluded its four-season run on Amazon Prime Video in July this year. The recent credits of the screenwriter, who is best known as one of the showrunners of the acclaimed series ‘Lost,’ include USA Network’s science-fiction drama ‘Colony,’ A&E’s psychological horror series ‘Bates Motel,’ and FX’s horror drama ‘The Strain.’ Cuse has been developing a television adaptation of Douglas Adams’ classic novel series ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ for Hulu since 2019 but there aren’t any recent updates regarding the project.

Netflix collaborates with Cuse’s Genre Arts and Busy B Entertainment for the production of the series in New Mexico. The state is home to the streaming giant’s Albuquerque Studios, a film studio located in the Mesa del Sol development of Albuquerque. ‘Stranger Things,’ Bob Odenkirk-starrer ‘Better Call Saul,’ and Hugh Jackman-starrer ‘Logan’ are some of the prominent projects shot in the facility. The state is currently hosting the shooting of A24’s horror movie ‘Opus,’ starring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich.

Read More: The Curse: Emma Stone’s TV Show Was Filmed in New Mexico