Netflix Reportedly Developing Live-Action and Animated Dragon Age Shows

Netflix is reportedly developing a live-action and animated show based on BioWare and Electronic Arts’ video game series ‘Dragon Age.’ The video game series revolves around the adventures of the inhabitants of the fictional continent Thedas. Netflix previously collaborated with BioWare to produce and release the animated series ‘Dragon Age: Absolution.’ It is unknown whether any of the two shows will serve as a sequel or prequel to the 2022 show but they are expected to take place in Thedas as the games and ‘Absolution.’

The ‘Dragon Age’ game series comprises three major games, which are ‘Dragon Age: Origins,’ ‘Dragon Age II,’ and ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition.’ In addition to the same, supplementary games such as ‘Dragon Age Journeys,’ ‘Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening,’ ‘Dragon Age Legends,’ ‘Heroes of Dragon Age,’ and ‘Dragon Age: The Last Court’ were also released. The fourth major game in the series, titled ‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf,’ is currently in development/production without a known release date.

Netflix’s ‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ takes place after the events of ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ but before the events of the latter’s sequel ‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.’ If the animated series in development is a sequel to the 2022 series, it may draw inspiration from the upcoming video game. If that’s not the case, it may even expand the storylines of ‘Absolution,’ concluding right before the events of ‘Dreadwolf.’ As far as the live-action series is concerned, there is ample material in the game series for Netflix to adapt. If the same is getting developed as a multi-season project, the first installment of the show can even be an adaptation of ‘Dragon Age: Origins.’

Regardless of the storylines of the two shows, BioWare is expected to oversee the development and production of the same as it did with ‘Absolution.’ For the 2022 series, BioWare teamed up with Korean animation studio Red Dog Culture House, which is known for projects such as ‘Justice League: Warworld,’ ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf,’ ‘Centaurworld,’ ‘Voltron Legendary Defender Motion Comic,’ etc. The upcoming animated series is expected to be produced by Red Dog as well.

Netflix has a history of teaming up with game developers to produce originals. The streaming giant joined hands with Riot Games to adapt ‘League of Legends’ to ‘Arcane,’ Sega to adapt ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ to ‘Sonic Prime,’ etc. Video game adaptations are becoming increasingly popular in recent times as Riot Games and Warner Bros are reportedly developing an animated ‘Valorant’ and ‘Dead Space’ film respectively.

