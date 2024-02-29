Netflix’s The Boroughs Starts Filming in Albuquerque in July

Netflix’s sci-fi supernatural series ‘The Boroughs’ is set to commence filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in July. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews serve as the showrunners of the project. The duo is also executive producing along with Matt and Ross Duffer. The series is set in a picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert where a motley group of unlikely heroes will have to come together to prevent an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing that they do not have: time.

Addiss and Matthews are both award-winning writers. They previously wrote Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne-starrer ‘Life in a Year’ and created Netflix’s Primetime Emmy Award-winning ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.’ They are also behind the story of the upcoming animated fantasy film ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,’ which is set to release sometime in 2024.

Matt and Ross, who are collectively known as the Duffer Brothers, are the creators of Netflix’s globally renowned fantasy horror series ‘Stranger Things,’ starring Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, and David Harbour. They will executive produce the series with Hilary Leavitt through their Netflix-based production banner, Upside Down Pictures.

In a statement about their association with Will and Jeffrey, Matt and Ross shared, “We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for ‘The Boroughs,’ we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands. While the heroes in ‘The Boroughs’ have a few more years on them than the kids from ‘Stranger Things,’ they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

Albuquerque, the series’ principal filming location, has previously served as the backdrop for several noteworthy projects. Other than the Duffer Brothers’ ‘Stranger Things,’ Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s crime drama ‘Better Call Saul‘ and Peacock’s crime thriller ‘Dr. Death‘ are a couple of other projects that were extensively shot in the region. Anna Baryshnikov, Kristen Stewart, and Dave Franco’s upcoming adventure-crime film ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ was also filmed in the city.

