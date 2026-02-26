Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper Tribute on Bridgerton: Who are They?

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton‘ transports the audience to the Regency Era, following the stories of the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate the complexities of romance and relationships. The fourth season focuses on Benedict Bridgerton’s romance with Sophie Baek, and over the course of eight episodes, they go through a series of trials and tribulations before they find their happy ending. The final episode packs many twists and turns, as some shocking details come to light, while some new mysteries are set up for the following season. The finale ends with a tribute to Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper, acknowledging their contributions to the show and its success. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper Worked Behind-the-Scenes on Bridgerton

The final episode of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 is dedicated to the memory of Tony Cooper and Nicholas Braimbridge, who were crew members who worked behind the scenes of the show. Cooper was in the transportation department and worked as a unit driver for the Netflix show, as well as its spinoff, ‘Queen Charlotte.’ His long list of credits includes films like the ‘Mission Impossible’ movies, ‘Venom,’ ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Ready Player One,’ ‘The Batman,’ and the last three ‘Harry Potter’ movies, among others. He also worked on Netflix productions like ‘The Crown’ and ‘Damsel.’ He also tried his hand at acting with the 2023 short film, ‘Scrooge v. Santa’, in which he played Ebenezer Scrooge. The details of his passing have not been released to respect the privacy of the family.

Nick Braimbridge was a part of the art department team. A resident of Camden Town, England, he specialised in “exquisite marbling and wood grain finishes.” He was described as a “hugely talented scenic artist” whose decades of experience gave him a unique insight that informed his artistic and creative endeavors. Initially, he worked in detailed decorative painting of properties in London and other areas. Eventually, he took this knowledge of designing and decorating houses to set design and decoration and used his skills to transform locations into what a story requires them to be. He is remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues as a true gentleman, whose charm and sense of humor could win over anyone he met. Braimbridge tragically passed away in May 2025. He had lost his wife to cancer the previous year. He is survived by two teenage daughters, Flora and Amelia.

