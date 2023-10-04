Nicky: The Great British Baking Show Contestant is a Volunteer and a Baker

‘The Great British Baking Show,’ AKA ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ continues to charm the audience with its heartwarming atmosphere and deliciously cooked treats. Available on Netflix, the British show has welcomed many bakers over the years who have tried their level best to cement a place of their own in the history of the series. This includes Nicky, who first appeared in the fourteenth installment of the show and gained many admirers. But what has she been up to these days? Here is what we know about the same!

Nicky’s The Great British Baking Show Journey

Making her debut in the fourteenth iteration of the baking show, Nicky was determined to show the world what she could do. Thanks to her grandmother, she has been connected with the art of baking since she was a little girl and continues to cherish the sweet memories she has created while making mouthwatering treats. It was this very fondness and passion that led her to be a part of the world-famous show.

For the first stage of the competition, Nicky and 11 others had to complete three tasks as a part of Cake Week. It all started with the Signature challenge, in which everyone had to make a vertical layer cake, and the baker chose to make a St. Clements cake. This was followed by everyone creating identical cakes for the Technical challenge, waiting to be ranked. Among the 12 competitors, Nicky was placed 10th, which did not bode well for her position in the show.

Next came the final round of the week, for which each participant was asked to make a cake inspired by an animal. Nicky decided to theme her sweet creation around a beaver, calling it an Always Beavering Around Cake. She certainly nailed the brief when it came to the visual part, given how everyone adored the way the animal looked. However, the judges felt that the actual cake was very dry, something Nicky herself was not happy about. Despite that, she was able to make it to the second stage of the competition and was determined to be better for Biscuit Week.

Where is Nicky Today?

As of writing, Nicky seems to be doing quite well in life. The reality TV baker hails from West Midlands, England, and is a 52 years old family woman. She used to work as a cabin crew member but has since retired from the profession and now likes to volunteer for causes she is passionate about, like pet therapy charities. Nicky also seems to have joined social media quite recently, but that has not stopped her from amassing fans who never fail to shower her with love and appreciation.

Apart from posting her kitchen creations on Instagram, Nicky also uses the platform to thank everyone who has decided to champion her cause. She has also developed a good friendship with fellow participant Saku Chandrasekara and has seemingly contributed to ‘The Great British Baking Show: Kitchen Classics,’ a book affiliated with the baking series, which will be released on October 17, 2023. We wish Nicky and her loved ones the best in life and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

