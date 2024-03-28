Night Raiders Ending, Explained: Does Niska Rescue Waseese?

‘Night Raiders,’ the sci-fi thriller film, invites the viewers on an adventure in a dystopian future that parallels the cruelties of the past. In a world where the government mandates for children to be taken away from their families and raised as military, the narrative follows Niska, a single mother, and her young daughter, Waseese. Despite Niska’s best attempts, she loses her daughter to the authorities. Yet after discovering a secretive vigilante rebellion group on a mission to save as many children as possible, hope rekindles for Niska, who might just rescue her daughter from a brutal regime.

The film maintains an engaging storyline that focuses on the raw emotional dynamic between Niska and Waseese and their unfortunate predicaments. Consequently, viewers must be curious to know how the tale ends for the mother-daughter duo. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Night Raiders Plot Synopsis

After a civil war pushes North America into collapse, it leads to the disruption of cities under the militaristic rule of a totalitarian government. As a result, Niska and her eleven-year-old daughter, Waseese, survive in the woodlands with an abandoned school bus as their residence. For the same reason, the duo finds themselves desperately unequipped to deal with a grave injury that Waseese sustains after her leg gets caught in a bear trap.

Furthermore, due to the girl’s deteriorating health, it becomes more difficult to evade the surveillance drones that routinely make their rounds even in the woods. As such, the two have no choice but to venture into the city, where a poor population still maintains a semblance of society with some aid from the government. Dodging soldiers, Niska manages to bring Waseese to a friend, Roberta’s house, where they find momentary respite.

Nevertheless, Waseese’s infection grows without unattainable medicine, compelling Roberta to encourage Niska to consider government education for the kid. Roberta sent her own son away to the Emerson Academy after realizing she couldn’t provide a good life for him in the city’s ruins. Still, the fact that enrollment into the military Academy would sever the child’s ties to their parents renders Niska reluctant to the idea.

Yet, once it becomes abundantly clear that Niska can’t help her daughter, she alerts the authorities of Waseese’s existence with a heavy heart. Eleven months later, the mother and daughter live in their new realities, hallowed by their forced separation. Still, a beacon of hope emerges when Niska’s friend, Randy, offers her an opportunity to earn citizenship, which will make her and Waseese’s reunion possible. However, at the same time, her path crosses with an underground rebel group made up of Native Cree individuals who are conducting missions to rescue their stolen kids from the academy.

Their leader, Ida, speaks of a prophecy that foretold a stranger arriving from the North would help the group travel to Bigstone, a rumored safe haven. While she believes Niska to be the prophesied Guardian, Leo, the rebel who found her, remains dubious due to Niska’s clear prioritization of Waseese’s safety over the other children’s. Similarly, Niska doesn’t believe Ida and returns to the city, only to find a virus has overrun it in the past night. Consequently, the soldiers pile the population into transportation to be relocated. Although Randy attempts to sneak away with Niska, she refuses to leave Roberta alone.

Nevertheless, Roberta’s priorities are sidetracked when she spots her son, Pierre, among the armed soldiers. Overjoyed at the prospect of a reunion, Roberta approaches Pierre, but the boy doesn’t remember his mother and shoots her dead. Fortunately, Leo and his crew arrive to rescue Niska before she meets a similar fate or undergo a forced evacuation. Thus, Niska realizes the rebellion was truthful about their claims that the Academy is brainwashing the stolen children.

Night Raiders Ending: Is Waseese Rescued From the Academy?

Initially, Niska avoids Waseese’s enrollment in the Academy because it would result in their indefinite separation. Like numerous others, Niska, a non-citizen, exists outside the Regime’s direct rule. However, the government would brand Waseese a citizen if she enters the Academy— either by choice or forced discovery. As a result, the duo would exist in different parts of the world, unable to reunite.

Nevertheless, Niska’s desperation eventually wins out, condemning Waseese to a future at the academy. Yet, as it would turn out, the Academy possesses more pitfalls than simple separation. Although Waseese’s detachment from her mother leaves her emotionally hurt, the Academy’s strict rules and regulations pose an entirely different problem. At the Academy, the government has simple intentions: create perfect soldiers.

Therefore, in the months that Waseese spends at the facility, she learns how to assemble military-grade weapons before she even becomes a teenager. Likewise, her new existence within cemented walls is starkly different than her upbringing, where she was allowed to connect with nature. Furthermore, the Academy brainwashes children into forgetting their past and pledging their loyalty to the Regime, as depicted through Roberta and Pierre’s heartbreaking demises.

As such, Niska maintains it is absolutely crucial to rescue her daughter from the Academy and enters a quid pro quo agreement with Ida and her rebellion. Since Ida needs Niska to guide the community to Bigstone, she agrees to help her sneak into the Academy to enact an extraction despite the looming warning of an upcoming government raid. Thus, with the help of the rebellion’s resident hacker, Niska and Leo break into the Academy and locate Waseese.

Yet, another boulder falls in Niska’s path once she realizes that Waseese is reluctant to leave with her. Throughout her months-long stay at the Academy, Waseese was desperate to escape and continued working on plans to do so. Nonetheless, after the authorities foiled her plan, they attempted to manipulate her against her mother by sharing the video of Niska giving Waseese up to the soldiers.

So far, Waseese was under the impression that the soldiers had taken her away while her mother was searching for medicine. As such, the revelation comes as a betrayal and changes something intrinsic within her. Yet, the girl’s anger toward her mother is short-lived, especially in the face of her rescue. Although the mother-daughter duo’s getaway from the facility remains difficult— due to detection— they manage to escape in a military truck with Leo.

How Does Waseese Save The Rebels? Is She The Guardian?

While Leo helps Niska orchestrate the rescue at Emerson Academy to save Waseese, Ida and her rebellion suffer from Niska’s decision to prioritize her daughter’s safety. The rebels learned about the government’s upcoming raid on their camp. Yet, they didn’t evacuate sooner to ensure Niska’s plans go through.

As a result, Ida and her people engage in a standoff against the government and their tactically armed soldiers. The rebels house a lot of young kids whom they rescued from similar facilities as the Emerson Academy. Consequently, the Regime wants to take the kids back with them and raise them as soldiers. Although Leo warned Niska of the same outcome before undertaking Waseese’s rescue mission, the woman refused to deprioritize her own daughter’s safety.

Having witnessed Pierre’s actions, Niska has realized that the soldiers at the Academies are truly brainwashed. Thus, she refuses to accept the same future for Waseese. Since Ida believes Niska to be the Guardian who will save her people by leading them to safety, the older woman agrees to help the other woman out despite the possible danger it promises. As a result, the end finds the rebellion facing off against the Regime soldiers in a last-ditch attempt to save their home and their cause.

Fortunately, Leo arrives back in camp shortly after the initial altercation begins, with Niska and Waseese in tow. Inversely, misfortune follows soon when the Regime pulls out the big guns in the form of hundreds of drones circling the skies against Ida’s rebellion. Due to the drones advanced military technology, the rebels hardly stand a chance against them. In fact, despite the prophecy, even Niska is unequipped to deal with such an attack.

However, the narrative shifts when Waseese emerges from behind the rebel’s defense lines, intuitively reaching out to the drones. Throughout the film, Waseese holds a subtle connection to these drones, withholding a distinct but unnoticed ability to hear them even when others can’t. As it would turn out, her ability was a manifestation of her vaster powers, which allowed her to control these drones, bending them to her whim.

In the end, Waseese turns out to be the Cree Guardian that Ida’s people prophesied about, brought to the rebels by Niska. After the girl sends the drones away, neutralizing their threat, the soldiers retreat, perhaps intimidated by her inexplicable power. Yet, one soldier attempts to attack her. In time, Niska takes the bullet for her daughter, earning a flesh wound. The mother-daughter duo’s story ends with the discovery of the significant role that Waseese will play in Cree’s rebellion as their Guardian.

Read More: Best Native American Movies and Shows On Netflix