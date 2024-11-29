Nutcrackers Tribute: Whose Dog Was Laddie?

Hulu’s comedy-drama film ‘Nutcrackers’ revolves around Michael “Mike” Maxwell, who arrives at a rural farm in Ohio to take care of his four nephews after the death of his sister, Janet, and brother-in-law, Steve. Instead of the boys, he is welcomed by the animals and pets who live on the farm along with the Kicklighter family. These include a peacock, several pigs, two dogs, a cat, and a scary snake. Laddie is one of the animals featured in the opening sequences of the movie. Unfortunately, the dog died after the shooting of these scenes. David Gordon Green celebrates Laddie’s memories and cheerful presence with a fitting tribute!

Laddie Belonged to the Janson Family

Laddie was the pet dog of Homer Janson, Ulysses Janson, Atlas Janson, and Arlo Janson, the child actors who play Justice, Junior, Samuel, and Simon, respectively. David Gordon Green shot ‘Nutcrackers’ on the farm of the Janson family. In other words, the Kicklighter brothers’ house in the comedy film is the real house of the four actors who play the central characters. The animals that are featured in the movie, except for the snake that scares Mike Maxwell right after he arrives on the farm, are part of the Janson siblings’ farm, including Laddie.

Laddie was a significant presence on location when the comedy-drama’s filming progressed. “Ladd, your amazing dog who passed away, was just incredible,” Ben Stiller, the lead actor who plays Mike, told Screen Rant. “He [Laddie] would just be on the couch all the time. He’s this giant Irish Wolfhound. The movie is dedicated to him. But every day was crazy, chaotic, but fun. And for me, I was having a great time,” the actor added. While Stiller had a great time with Laddie, he was a bit frightened to be around the hogs that roamed freely around the house. Furthermore, he was surrounded by eight cats during the shooting.

To aid the filming, the Janson brothers’ grandfather also joined the process, helping with the peacock that shows up when Mike arrives at the farm. Since the animals were obviously already familiar with the four main actors, managing them was not an extremely difficult task. ‘Nutcrackers’ might not have been made as we watch it now if it wasn’t for the incredible cooperation of the Janson family. They welcomed David Gordon Green and his crew wholeheartedly so that he could make his movie with utmost authenticity. This family also included Laddie, which makes the tribute at the end of the film all the more fitting.

Read More: Nutcrackers Mid-Credits Scene and Post-Credits Voice-Over, Explained