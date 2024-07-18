Oddity (2024): Exploring All Filming Locations of the Movie

Filmmaker Damian Mc Carthy’s ‘Oddity’ is a paranormal horror thriller that blends several chilling subgenres, from ghost stories to slashers, within a nonlinear order of events. Carolyn Bracken stars in dual roles as Darcy, a medium with visual impairment, and Dany, her murdered sister. Embodying a timeless aesthetic and a fierce protectiveness over her late sister, Darcy utilizes haunted items to seek revenge. Her quest for the truth leads her to a life-size wooden figure trapped in a frozen scream, which assists her in uncovering the mystery behind the murder.

Dani’s widowed husband, Ted Timmis (Gwilym Lee), a violent medical professional and anti-theist, disagrees with Darcy’s beliefs and methods. Ted’s deep-seated distrust of spirituality fuels his opposing actions, creating tension and conflict. The complex relationship between Darcy and Ted is marked by his manipulative gaslighting and her determination to uncover the truth. Anxiety is evident in every frame as the characters navigate a web of deceit. These narrative juxtapositions are enhanced by hauntingly beautiful set pieces, turning ‘Oddity’ into an unnervingly thrilling experience.

Where Was Oddity Filmed?

For the purpose of filming, writer-director Damian Mc Carthy took the ‘Oddity’ team to County Cork, Ireland, where he also shot his feature-film debut, ‘Caveat.’ The elaborate pre-production work was followed by a quick filming process, with lighting and weather playing an important role. The calculated blocking in scenes, locations, and chosen frames effectively heightens the scariness in ‘Oddity,’ leveraging suspense over conventional jump scares. The production design by Lauren Kelly and art direction by Conor King created a gloomy and immersive environment that sharpened the horror elements.

Colm Hogan, the director of photography, primarily sought close-ups of characters to avoid them sharing each other’s sentiments. This method masterfully highlights the surroundings and stakes with near-perfect angles and dim lighting, fueling depth and tension in every shot. Further refining their work, editor Brian Philip Davis ensured a seamless flow, keeping the audience on edge and setting ‘Oddity’ apart in the horror genre.

County Cork, Ireland

‘Oddity’ was entirely shot in West Cork, a popular tourist region in County Cork, Munster, Ireland. A majority of the movie takes place in a single living room. The quiet, isolated home used for filming was given an antique look from the inside, with its dining room and stairs pulling characters out of their comfort zones each time they passed through the house. The building even features a trap door in the screenplay, aiming to entrap Ted’s new girlfriend, Yana (Caroline Menton). The ambiance of this place was designed to mirror an abandoned castle in the day and a dark prison at night.

The locked setting drew ‘Oddity’ into the category of “whodunit,” a classic murder-mystery approach that unfolds with a multifaceted horror experience using well-detailed props. Several other locations were briefly utilized and are featured via nested storytelling full of flashbacks and what-if scenarios. The significance of locations can further be described by the character of Yana, who is frequently haunted by — and refuses to spend the nights at — the site of Dani’s murder.

A significant aspect of the production of ‘Oddity’ is its pre-production. Special effects artist Paul McDonnell designed the movie’s notorious life-size wooden mannequin for Mc Carthy. Largely influenced by Chucky in the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise and the titular character in George A. Romero and Stephen King’s ‘Creepshow,’ the Irish filmmaker aimed to heighten the fear in proportion to the mannequin size. Multiple other ingredients made to look related to evil supernatural forces were designed for Darcy’s oddities shop, one of the few set pieces featured in ‘Oddity.’

Though not a widely recognized site among international filmmaking crews, County Cork is well used to hosting thought-provoking works and cinematic spectacles. Besides ‘Oddity’ and ‘Caveat,’ the southernmost region in Ireland has partially hosted the productions of ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi,’ ‘The Great Train Robbery,’ and ‘The Lobster.’

Read More: Horror Movies Based on Real Life on Netflix