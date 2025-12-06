Do Sammy and Lizzie End Up Together in Oh. What. Fun?

‘Oh. What. Fun.’ is a family film that centers around Claire Clauster, a Christmas lover and a mother of three who loves making the holidays perfect for her family. However, as everyone around her continues to take her work and effort for granted, she ends up pushed to the sidelines herself. Soon enough, this neglect turns into actual, even if accidental abandonment, during a chaotic drive out to a festive concert. As a result, the matriarch decides to put her family in the rearview mirror and spend December 25 alone and on her own terms. A mom-less Christmas ends up only adding fuel to the fire that has already ruined the holidays for Claire’s eldest child, Sammy, who got dumped days before the big day. However, when he decides to spend Christmas Eve at a bar to drown out his sorrow, things begin to look up as he bumps into his neighbor, Lizzie. Nonetheless, given how things are going for the Clauster family, Sammy can’t be sure if a happy ending is in the cards for him. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Sammy and Lizzie Hit it Off on Christmas Eve

Based on first impressions, Sammy and Lizzie seem to be two very different individuals. The youngest Clauster kid is a lost soul who doesn’t have a real job outside of being a counselor at a summer camp. Although he has his talents, namely his love for music, he hasn’t found his true calling yet. Fortunately, he’s less aimless when it comes to matters of the heart, having already found a great girlfriend, Mae-bell. In fact, when Claire looks forward to his visit, she’s expecting him to finally bring the illustrious girlfriend around for a first meeting with the family. Unfortunately, in the lead-up to the holidays, Mae-bell decides to end their relationship. Although Sammy is blindsided by this decision, she makes it seem like the breakup was a long time coming, which only adds salt to her ex’s rapidly festering wound.

Therefore, when Sammy comes home for Christmas, he brings a large gloomy cloud around with him. His confidence has taken a big hit after the recent breakup, and it becomes all the more obvious during his initial interactions with Lizzie. The latter is the daughter of Jeanne, Claire’s perfect neighbour with a big, perfect family who are a far cry from her own chaotic bunch. As such, it’s no surprise when Lizzie, who went to the same high school as Sammy, is revealed to be a smart, confident, and popular young woman. Naturally, this meant she kept her distance from the young Clauster in their teenage years. However, when the two find themselves in the same bar on Christmas Eve, she has no qualms about hanging out with him. Consequently, the two end up spending the night in each other’s company, even if it’s not in the exact way Sammy may have imagined.

Lizzie Gives Sammy a Real Chance, and the Decision Pays Off

Sammy escapes to the bar to get away from his house, which is currently drowning in chaos after Claire’s exit. As a result, when the night ends, instead of returning home, he ends up at Lizzie’s house —to pass out on her living room couch. Needless to say, any good impressions he may have managed to land the previous night have taken a hit. Nonetheless, he has bigger fish to fry the next morning when his family comes to collect him. Shortly afterward, they find out that Claire is actually on the set of The Zazzy Tims Show, her favorite daytime talk show. Fortunately, for them, the showrunners reached out to them the same day and offered to fly them out to the set for a segment on the next episode.

As a result, the family is able to make amends with Claire in the aftermath of a charged confrontation between her and her eldest daughter, Channing. However, a different Christmas surprise awaits Sammy on the show’s set, where he runs into his ex-girlfriend, Mae-bell. As it turns out, she watched Claire’s segment on the show, which somehow convinced her to get back together with him. Her mercurial take on their romance is likely indicative of overarching problems in their relationship that her ex probably overlooked so far. Yet, this time around, he has something more to look forward to, especially once Lizzie texts him back, letting him know that she’s happy to give him another chance to woo and sweep her off her feet. Consequently, Sammy cuts ties with Mae-bell and decides to pursue things with Lizzie. The decision ends up being the right one, as a year later the couple are still together and spending their first Christmas as a couple on a joint ski-trip between their families.

