‘Only Murders in the Building‘ is a curious case of a murder mystery that is wrapped up in the insecurities and loneliness of its three protagonists. Therefore, as the story unfolds, new secrets come to the surface. In the fourth episode of the comedy-drama, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver interrogate music icon Sting about the murder of Tim Kono. Like us, if you are also trying to solve the mystery while watching along, here are some clues and revelations you might have missed in the latest episode. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Only Murders in the Building Episode 4 Recap

The episode titled ‘The Sting’ opens with Oliver telling Charles and Mabel about Winnie being poisoned. He believes that his unpleasant encounter with Sting and the fact that their podcast can reveal the truth about Tim Kono’s killer led to Sting poisoning his dog. Oliver suspects that Sting is the one who murdered Tim.

Mabel reveals that the client whose money Tim lost and because of whom he was fired is Sting. The trio then discusses how they should approach Sting for their podcast and uncover the truth. They contact ace podcaster Cinda Canning for help. She advises them to make a kind gesture that will make it difficult for Sting to turn them down.

Meanwhile, Charles goes on a date with his neighbor, Jan, but is unable to open up about his past. He eventually reveals the sad story of his previous relationship prompting Jan to give Charles a second chance. Charles, Mabel, and Oliver visit Sting and offer him a turkey. They sit down and talk about Tim Kono. How their conversation with Sting changes the course of the trio’s investigation makes up for the rest of the plot.

Only Murders in the Building Episode 4 Ending: Is Sting Really the Killer?

At Sting’s apartment, the legendary musician opens about his experience with Tim. Sting admits that Tim died because of him. He explains that on the day before Tim’s death, he yelled at Tim. Sting believes that Tim killed himself because of his harsh words. As Charles, Oliver, and Mabel suspect Tim’s death to be a murder, Sting is not the real killer.

Had Tim died by suicide, Sting could have been a part of the reason behind his death. Therefore, Sting is not the killer, and he also did not poison Winnie. Whoever poisoned Oliver’s dog is the real killer, and the trio is left once again without any major leads. In the final moments of the episode, we see the tie-dye hoodie guy following Mabel.

While it is a relief to know that music icon Sting is not the killer, it means that the real killer is still at large. The trio’s suspicion around Sting wasn’t unfounded, and they did have a working theory about Sting’s motive. However, now the trio must start again from scratch. The tie-dye hoodie guy is the most prominent suspect, and we might learn more about this mystery person in the coming episodes.

What Does G.M Stand For?

Towards the episode’s end, Mabel figures out the meaning behind the ominous note that she found in Tim’s belongings. She realizes that part of the address left on the note is the title of a ‘Hardy Boys’ book. From there, she connects the dots and learns that “G.M” stands for Gus Montrose, one of the antagonists of the novel. The name is actually a clue pointing towards Montrose Gems, a jewelry shop in New Jersey.

Given Mabel, Tim, and their friends’ obsession for the ‘Hardy Boys’ novels, it seems like Tim has left clues behind for Mabel. A large number of jewelry items found stashed away in Tim’s belongings, and their friend Zoe’s affection for jewelry strongly points to the killer being someone aware of Mabel’s past. It is likely that the killer was blackmailing Tim before his death.

Is Charles Telling the Truth About Lucy?

In the episode, we learn that Charles’ previous relationship ended abruptly. He was dating a woman named Emma and had grown attached to her daughter, Lucy. Their relationship lasted for six years, and in that time, Charles and Lucy became very close. However, Emma took Lucy and returned home from their family cruise, leaving Charles alone. Emma and Charles broke up, and Charles hasn’t spoken to Lucy since.

As sad as the story is, we have to take it with a grain of salt. Charles is a skilled actor, and we can never know for sure when he is not performing. Previously he reenacted a scene and dialog from his TV show in front of Mabel, leading her to believe that he had an abusive father. Charles later clarifies that he wrote the scenes based on his real experiences. However, there is no telling if it is all an elaborate facade. We suspect Charles is hiding something far more sinister.

Read More: Is Only Murders in the Building a True Story?