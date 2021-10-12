Only Murders in the Building Finale Release Date and Spoilers

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 1 is nearing the finish line, but the penultimate episode proves that the enchanting murder mystery isn’t out of surprises just yet. In the ninth episode, Charles decides to leave the true-crime podcast in order to make Jan his priority. On the other hand, it is revealed that Jan lied to Charles about herself and is actually connected to Tim’s death.

The shocking twist completely changes the story of Tim Kono’s murder. However, our loveable trio of goofballs has a limited time to expose the real killer as they face the greatest threat of their investigation career: eviction! Naturally, viewers must be impatiently waiting to find out what happens to Charles, Oliver, and Mabel and whether or not they have their noses sniffing about the right suspect this time around. The answers will be revealed in next week’s season finale, and here’s everything we know about ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 10!

Only Murders in the Building Finale Release Date

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 10 is slated to premiere on October 19, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The episode marks the finale of the show’s 10 episode-long debut season. Each episode of the show is 26–35 minutes each.

Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Finale Online?

To watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 10, head to Hulu. The season finale will become available to subscribers of the service starting from the date and time specified above. The series can be streamed on Disney+ Star outside the USA in select countries.

Only Murders in the Building Finale Spoilers

The tenth and final episode of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is titled ‘Open and Shut.’ The episode is likely to pick up right after the previous episode, where Charles learns that Jan has been lying to him. Oliver and Mabel might find more clues that connect Jan to Tim’s murder. Realizing that Jan is a threat to Charles, they might try to save him. Following his outburst, Charles quits the trio’s podcast because he wants to protect his relationship with Jan. However, with the lies she has told him, their relationship is likely to end, paving the way for Charles to return to finish the podcast.

All signs of suspicion now point towards Jan, who is almost certainly Tim’s killer. It is implied that she and Tim were in a relationship with each other before Tim’s untimely death. Therefore, there is possibly a more personal motivation behind Jan killing Tim, and we will learn more about the same in the finale. The finale will address the futures of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver. It is likely that the trio won’t be evicted from the Arconia after uncovering the actual killer’s identity.

Read More: Is Only Murders in the Building a True Story?