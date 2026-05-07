Oscar Isaac’s ‘Vegas’ Starts Filming in New York in July

Oscar Isaac’s next project will take him to the Empire State. The filming of the upcoming Netflix drama series ‘Vegas,’ which will feature the ‘Moon Knight’ star as the lead, will take place in New York State starting July 6 this year. The eight-episode hour-long show is created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien. JC Chandor will direct. Isaac is the only revealed cast member yet.

The plot is set in the high-stakes, sharp-elbowed present-day Las Vegas casino business, a modernized yet still dangerous version of the legendary city. At its center stands Robert ‘Bobby Red’ Redman (Isaac), president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground.

Oscar Issac is not new to the casino genre, having starred in Paul Schrader’s crime drama ‘The Card Counter,’ which is about William Tell (Isaac), a gambler/former soldier who plays small and wins earnestly, until a meeting with a man named Cirk (Tye Sheridan), who knows about his past, brings back to him the crimes he committed as a soldier. Tell takes Cirk along to the World Series of Poker. Isaac is currently one of the most sought-after actors, with movies like ‘Dune,’ ‘Moon Knight,’ the ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy, ‘Frankenstein,’ and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ and ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ under his credits. We last saw him as Joshua Martin in Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Beef.’ Among his upcoming projects are Julian Schnabel’s ‘In the Hand of Dante,’ where he will be seen in a double role, as American journalist Nick Tosches and Italian poet Dante Alighieri; and ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,’ where he will voice the character Miguel O’Hara/ Spider-Man 2099, whom we first saw in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ will be released on June 18, 2027.

Given that Martin Scorsese is an executive producer on ‘Vegas,’ we can expect the show to take a realistic, dark approach to the story. Scorsese’s ‘Casino,’ starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, is one of the most popular crime films of all time. So, it makes sense for the creators and Netflix to reach out to him for references and feedback, since he is, without a doubt, a maestro in the visual treatment of the subject.

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